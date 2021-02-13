KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett left no doubt Friday at the Buck Van Huss Dome, owning Science Hill from the first instant and doubling down on the scoreboard to win the District 1-AAA boys basketball championship by a 60-30 count.
The shocking blowout gives the top-seeded Indians (22-4) a sweep of the Big 7 Conference hardware, after also claiming the regular-season trophy.
The rivals split one-point games this year, but this clash was much different.
The Tribe grabbed Science Hill by the throat defensively and the Hilltoppers (24-5) were never able to get off the mat — D-B simply would not allow it.
D-B's suffocating man-to-man forced the second-seeded Hilltoppers into a 5-of-20, nine-turnover performance in the first half, as the relentless Indians ran out to leads of 18-5 after one quarter and 29-13 by halftime.
It only got worse in the second half, as SHHS continued to struggle to score while the Indians continued to pull away.
"That's the mentality we want to bring into the postseason," said D-B coach Chris Poore. "Our guys have bought into it and we found a way to get a lot of stops against a tough team to defend and to cover, but our guys came out and accepted the challenge.
"I knew defensively that we needed to step it up from last time we played them and you know, our guys embraced that. It was a championship-level game and I think our guys answered that call tonight."
Amare Redd, a senior baseliner who scored 14 points, was the only Hilltopper to bring his game, but he was clearly outnumbered on the glass against the likes of Malachi Hale, Jack Browder and Jahson Dennis, all 6-foot-4 players for D-B.
In addition, leading Hilltopper scorer Kenyan Cutlip was held without a field goal until there was 5:03 left to play. By then, D-B held a 51-20 advantage
Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip took the blame.
"This is all on me," Coach Cutlip said. "I didn't have the kids ready tonight. We were outcoached and we were outplayed. Hats off to Dobyns-Bennett. Dobyns-Bennett was the better team tonight.
"Very physical game and they pushed us completely out of any spot we wanted on the floor. We never got to our spots offensively. Their defense dominated our offense and that's all on me."
Dobyns-Bennett got it done offensively from all angles, often breaking SHHS down off the dribble and completely owning their offensive glass.
Guards Jonavan Gillespie and Brady Stump each scored 11 points to pace the Indians, who received 10 points each from Browder and Hale.
Hale was the tournament's most valuable player.
"If it wasn't for him (Hale) we wouldn't be here," Poore said. "He played two incredible games for us here the last two nights, so I'm proud of him.
"The last time we played them they dominated us (on the glass) and it's been a performance that we have not looked at lightly. It was something our guys took personal and I think our physical bodies got it done."
Both teams advance to the Region 1-AAA tournament in two weeks, with each opening up with a first-round home game.