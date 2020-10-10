KNOXVILLE — The Dobyns-Bennett offense was firing on all cylinders Friday night at Farragut.
The Indians racked up more than 500 yards in a 56-35 victory over the Admirals that gave Joey Christian’s team control of the Region 1-6A football race.
Tylar Tesnear rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries for the Tribe. Phillip Armitage, the other half of the “Thunder and Lightning” rushing attack, accounted for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
“We studied film a lot this week and were really prepared for them,” Tesnear said. “We knew it was going to be a tough matchup, but my ‘Beef Boys’ came through. Nearly every week, those holes are huge to run through. It feels amazing to come out 7-0. But we’re ready to move on to the next game.”
Heavily complementing the running backs was quarterback Zane Whitson, who hit 7 of 11 passes for 188 yards and ran for 38 yards and a touchdown. Whitson also credited his senior-laden offensive line of Caleb Burleson, Aiden Neale, Ethan Murray, Zack Ferguson and Caden McNabb — aka the “Beef Boys.”
“Execution was a big thing tonight. We scored eight out of nine drives,” Whitson said. “We did what we needed to do and, man, that was fun. The ‘Beef Boys’ were crazy today. I could even run it, but Tylar and Phil took it to the house and they looked fast tonight.”
The Indians (7-0, 4-0), ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Class 6A poll, are the only undefeated team in Region 1.
In a game billed as a showdown for control of the Big East Conference, the Indians jumped on top 21-0 early and led the Admirals (4-3, 2-1) by at least two touchdowns the rest of the way.
“I’m really proud of the guys. Tylar rushes for 230, but the line along with the tight end Gage Hensley did such a good job blocking tonight,” Christian said. “Zane got a big scramble in the third quarter when the receiver fell coming out of his break. Camden Kuhn, a great player for them, he was able to beat him to the corner and get down the sideline for the first down.”
The effort offset a 289-yard, five-TD performance by Farragut quarterback Dawson Moore, who connected with Matt White eight times. Mason Collins hauled in two touchdown passes.
OFFENSIVE FIRE
The Indians scored on their first four possessions.
Whitson hit Braden Marshall on a 44-yard pass down the left sideline to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Tesnear with nine minutes left in the first quarter, and Whitson and Co. were just getting warmed up.
Whitson then faked a pitch to Armitage and hit a wide-open Marshall for an easy 40-yard touchdown play and a 14-0 lead. The quarterback followed by scoring on a 4-yard keeper to open the second quarter.
Farragut scored on its next drive, getting an 11-yard touchdown pass from Moore to White. D-B immediately responded with a 52-yard TD run by Tesnear, who raced untouched to the end zone.
Moore directed an eight-play, 68-yard drive capped by an 8-yard scoring pass to Collins with 8.5 seconds left in the half.
In the third quarter, the Admirals failed to convert on fourth-and-4 at their own 46, and D-B made them pay two plays later. Armitage raced down the right side for a 46-yard touchdown and a 35-14 lead.
Farragut countered with a 36- yard touchdown pass from Moore to Trace Corum on its next possession, but Whitson kept D-B’s foot on the gas. His 22-yard scramble was key in an 81-yard drive that saw Tesnear notch his third TD, this one on a 21-yard run.
Armitage thundered in from a yard out before Tesnear provided one final lightning strike, a 62-yard run down the right side for a 56-28 D-B lead.
A late touchdown throw from Moore to Zach Keasling set the final score.
WELCOME BACK
Farragut coach Eddie Courtney received a big applause before the game. The veteran coach returned to the sideline after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer in September.
UP NEXT
D-B hosts Morristown West next Friday night. Farragut heads to Bearden.