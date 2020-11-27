BLUFF CITY — Dobyns-Bennett’s Malachi Hale had a solid game Friday with a game-high 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Indians to a 78-45 win over Sullivan Central in the Food City Classic basketball tournament at Sullivan East’s Dyer Dome.
Hale was one of four Dobyns-Bennett players to reach double-figure scoring in the win.
“He’s done well,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Chris Poore said of Hale, a 6-4 junior. “There were a couple of rebounds that he got today that I thought were really next-level rebounds. He went up and demanded the ball and just got them with some force. That’s a good sign to see from him because he’s gaining confidence.”
Hale scored nine of his points in the opening quarter to help the Tribe (4-0) roll out to a 14-0 lead halfway through the period.
Dobyns-Bennett dominated play early in the game, taking a 22-2 lead over the Cougars (0-3) in the first 5:05 of the contest.
Central battled back to cut the lead to 39-27 by halftime, but another big run by D-B early in the second half kept the game in the Indians’ control.
“I was really pleased with our intensity on offense to attack the rim and really work on our spacing a lot,” Poore said. “I thought our guys did a good job.”
Jack Browder scored 17 points for Dobyns-Bennett, despite missing a lot of the first half because of early foul trouble.
The Indians also got 15 points from Jonavan Gillespie, while Brady Stump added 10.
Senior Zane Whitson scored nine points for Dobyns-Bennett and added seven assists for the Indians.
Central junior Ty Barb led the Cougars’ offensive attack with 13 points.
Grizzlies too much for Lady Indians
Sometimes the other team is just better on a given night.
“Sometimes the other team is just better, and tonight was that case. And there’s no shame in that,” Dobyns-Bennett Lady Indians coach Bill Francis said after watching his team fall to powerhouse Grainger by a 57-37 margin. “There’s never any shame when you compete. You play hard and you lose to a better team. I’ve got no problem with that, and that’s just the facts.
“That’s good for us. It’s only going to make us better. We’re not going to see a team like that anytime soon. We’ve got some time. We do some good things, and we’re going to do some good things.”
Grainger (5-0) connected on 12 3-point shots to pull away from the Lady Indians (2-3).
The Grizzlies got 19 points from Tori Rutherford, who knocked down four 3-pointers in the win.
Audrey Stratton finished with 10 points and two treys for the squad, while Sydnie Hayes recorded nine points from three 3-pointers.
Jabrea Johnson was the only Dobyns-Bennett player to hit double-figures, finishing with 18 points.
LADY COUGARS WIN IN OT
Emma Niebruegge scored six of her 10 points in overtime and Katie Horne, who scored a team-high 17 points, got five points in overtime as Sullivan Central (2-2) earned a 56-52 win over South Greene (4-2) at Sullivan East Middle School.
Rachel Niebruegge added 12 points for the Lady Cougars.
South Greene’s Jayden Merriweather scored a game-high 21 points, while Haley Kells added 15.