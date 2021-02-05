JOHNSON CITY — Back at full strength, the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team stumped Science Hill on Friday night at the new Topper Palace.
Backcourt mates Brady Stump and Jonavan Gillespie combined for 48 points and the Indians scored a 71-70 win over the Hilltoppers to win a share of the Big 7 Conference regular-season championship. The Indians (19-4, 10-1) can win the title outright by beating Cherokee on Saturday.
Stump scored 26 and Gillespie accounted for 22 for the Indians, who pulled out the win after Science Hill had overcome a 14-point second-half deficit. Keynan Cutlip missed the third of three free throws with 00.4 seconds left for the Hilltoppers (23-4, 10-2).
“To come over here and beat Science Hill, there’s no better feeling,” Stump said. “Everybody was clearing out for me, giving me lanes and I seemed to always find the hole. I was making contact, getting to the (free-throw) line. It was all good.”
Behind Stump’s 10 first-quarter points, D-B led 20-18 entering the second period and the Tribe held a 35-30 advantage at the half. Gillespie heated up in the third quarter to help the Indians push their lead to 48-34 midway through the period.
Down but not out, Cutlip scored 24 of his team-high 36 points from that point. Amare Redd came through with 16 points and 15 rebounds, and he got a block on a Gillespie shot with 26 seconds to go and a steal five seconds later to give the Hilltoppers a chance.
Cutlip, who made 15 of 18 free throws, broke the Indians’ collective heart earlier this season when he hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Science Hill a 60-59 win in Kingsport.
Despite Friday’s outcome, Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip was pleased with the effort.
“I’ve never been more proud of kids in a locker room than I have those tonight,” Coach Cutlip said. “Dobyns-Bennett was picked to win the league and they’re loaded, a great offensive team and a tough matchup for anybody.
“I told these kids that we had to find who we used to be. I thought we lost our identity and toughness over the last week and a half. But to get down in a big game like that and have an opportunity to win, we gave ourselves a chance against an outstanding team.”
Michaeus Rowe had seven rebounds for Science Hill, which outrebounded D-B by a 14-0 margin on offensive boards.
However, the ’Toppers couldn’t stop the Indians’ lightning-quick backcourt, Stump and Gillespie either getting to the rim or dishing the ball to teammates
Gillespie was thrilled to have Stump back on the floor.
“We were able to push the ball and draw fouls,” Gillespie said. “It’s so much fun to have this guy out here. He’s my best friend and playing alongside him is awesome. It feels great, the best game I played all year and in front of the fans, it was fun.”
Malachi Hale contributed 10 points to the win.
”ULTIMATE TEAM WIN”
Leading by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter, the Lady Indians prevailed 55-39 to end the Lady Hilltoppers’ chance for an undefeated Big 7 season and halt Science Hill’s streak of 34 straight league wins, leading by as many as 21 points in the final quarter.
A trapping zone defense proved to be particularly effective for Dobyns-Bennett (14-8, 9-2) and Elle Francis and Caitlyn Wallace provided a potent inside-outside punch offensively.
Wallace was tough in the paint in scoring 10 points and Francis had nine, all from 3-point range. Emilee Lane added balance with eight and Caroline Hill came off the bench to also score eight.
“This was the ultimate team win,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “Science Hill is the standard by which so many in our region benchmark themselves. I could tell when we beat Crockett this team was starting to believe they could win this game. I feel like we’re still getting better. We got great contribution from our bench. I’m so proud of the whole roster.”
Kierra Whitney led the Lady ’Toppers (16-9, 11-1) with eight points, but the Lady Indians held Jasmin Myers and Nae Marion to six and four points, respectively.
Leading 6-5 after one period, the Lady Indians opened up a 25-13 advantage at the halftime break. Ellie Francis hit back-to-back 3-point shots and Olivia Doran launched a 3 above the top of the key that hit nothing but net to end the first half.
“We were thoroughly outplayed and outcoached,” Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said. “We missed Katherine Patton way too much inside. She was open, but our guards got stuck. We had opportunities and that was frustrating. We just weren’t ready to go. That’s on me.”