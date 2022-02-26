KINGSPORT — A sleeping giant awoke midway into Saturday's boys basketball game at the Buck Van Huss Dome, and Jefferson County paid the price.
One week after being lulled to slumber in a stunning, slow-down loss to rival Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett snoozed through the first half against the Patriots before exploding for an 87-35 runaway win in Region 1-4A quarterfinal play.
It was really quite extreme, the difference in play of the Indians in each half against a Jefferson County team that hung around for the first 16 minutes.
D-B (26-6) converted just 36.6% of its shots — missing 11 of 13 attempts from beyond the arc — in the first half and led just 31-18 at intermission, opening it up a bit only after scoring the last six points of the second quarter.
In the second half, the Tribe quit relying on the long ball and began attacking the rim. Conversely, the Indians shot 72.7%, making 24 of 33 tries from the floor. And getting downhill obviously relaxed its long-range shooters because D-B nailed seven 3-pointers over the final two periods.
"Maybe their rotation wore us down a little bit," Jefferson County coach Matt Johnson said. "Our guys really worked hard the first half and maybe we were worn down with the fresh legs and the constant rotation (of players) that D-B had. They played with a lot more energy in the second half than we were able to bring."
Jack Browder, a sweet-shooting forward who led five Tribe players in double figures with 19 points, had a similar take.
"Coach (Chris) Poore said at half that we're an energy team, that we feed off energy," the 6-foot-4 senior said. "He said if you closed your eyes when we were on defense that you couldn't hear a thing, and I think that stuck with us.
"We came out in the second half with a ton more energy and were jumping around and talking on defense ... getting our teammates involved. That really helped us get going in the third quarter."
The victory sends D-B into the region semifinals against Morristown East.
SECOND-HALF BLITZ
After scoring 31 points in 16 minutes, the Indians poured in 33 in the third quarter alone, before making 10 of 11 floor attempts during the fourth period.
D-B opened the second half by scoring on 11 of its first 12 possessions, running out to a 57-24 advantage with a 26-6 spurt. Malachi Hale, a senior who finished with 15 points, and Browder fueled that explosion.
"We're a senior-led team, with five seniors who all love each other," Browder said. "We all know how we play and what fits us best. We know it's on us."
The Tribe didn't let up in the final frame, with Carter Metz spurring an 11-0 run to open the period. Even the backups barely missed, hitting five of six from the floor as the clock dwindled away.
SCORING LEADERS
Metz joined Browder in Hale in double figures with 16 points, while Brady Stump kicked in 12. Charlie McHugh scored 10 off the bench for the Indians, hitting two 3-point shots. Browder and Stump also hit a pair of 3s.
For Jeff County (7-21), Connor Haney and Vontez McCray each scored 10 points.