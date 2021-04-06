KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett had its head in the game against Science Hill for Tuesday night’s soccer showdown at Indian Highland Park.
Alex Eastman and Junior Arrieta each scored on headers off assists from Maddox Devinney to give the Indians a 3-2 victory.
The Indians (4-2-0, 2-0-0) took the early lead over the rival Hilltoppers in the District 1-AAA standings.
D-B won the majority of 50-50 balls and Science Hill (2-2-1, 2-1-0) played from behind before rallying late to make the Tribe sweat it out.
“It was a huge point of emphasis out of the locker room that we come out early and force the tempo,” Indians coach Tom LaGuardia said. “I was very pleased with that. Then to start the second half, we pressed and pushed. As they tried to counter, we took advantage of the open space behind them.
“The first goal of the second half is the best goal we’ve had all year. For (Wyatt) Arrowood to deal with two people and win the ball at midfield, Maddox then took them on and had great service to the back post. Plus it was a great run to get to the back post.”
D-B took the lead in the 16th minute when Eric McReynolds sent a thunderous penalty kick past a diving Kieran Yra, Science Hill's goalkeeper.
The Indians gained control the match a minute later when Eastman scored with a header off Devinney's perfectly placed kick.
The midfield of McReynolds, Brayden Conner and others along with defenders like Jackson Martin, Arrowood and Addison Wolf kept Science Hill’s attack from doing any damage in the first half.
The Indians moved firmly ahead when Arrieta scored in the 42nd minute off another perfectly placed ball by Devinney.
“I was just trying to find a way to score, going down the line, crossing it to put us ahead and get the win,” Devinney said. “Our coach told us to go hard and we did. It was critical to get that third goal and put us up 3-0 where they don’t get to come back. When it’s 2-0, it’s a dangerous lead because the momentum can change at any time.”
It definitely changed in the closing minutes. Science Hill got on the attack and nearly came all the way back.
Harper Jennings came close to putting the ’Toppers on the scoreboard in the 56th, but quick Indians keeper Aidan Townsend denied the goal.
David Evans wouldn’t be denied in the 74th, though. With the teams battling for possession in front of the goal, he came through with a strong boot to spoil the clean sheet.
The ’Toppers weren’t done. Hunter Turgeon sent a kick from midfield that hopped before bouncing past Townsend into goal with 90 seconds to go.
“They were quicker to everything and deserved to win it,” Science Hill coach David Strickland said of the Indians. “I felt the first 15, 18 minutes we had a lot of activity in front of the goal and couldn’t put anything away.
"It was a great effort by the boys and I’m not disappointed by their effort at all," he added. "Some of the breaks didn’t go our way and they did a good job on a couple of set pieces.
“We played a hard match and the boys tried to do what we want them to do. Tonight wasn’t our night.”