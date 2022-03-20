Dreams come true in March.
Before Saturday, it had been 28,126 days since the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team had won a state championship.
Then the Indians knocked off Bearden 69-60 in overtime to win the TSSAA Class 4A title.
“I hesitated to go to sleep last night because I was afraid that when I went to sleep that I’d wake up from a dream,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “It’s something that you really don’t understand and you really can’t fathom because it takes a lot of processing for it to set in.”
The win ended the fifth-longest active drought in the state and marked the longest gap in between titles in tournament history. Only Hume-Fogg (97 years), Chester County (91), Tennessee High (85) and Chattanooga Central (79) had longer droughts than Kingsport.
For a little perspective on the last Tribe championship, in 1945: The game story shared the front page of the Times News combined Sunday edition with the U.S. Third Army seizing Coblenz in France from the German army in World War II.
This title was nearly four generations in the making.
“I feel like the process of how they did it was more important than anything,” Poore said. “We’ve got a very talented group individually and it took every one of them coming together instead of try to doing it all on their own. If the whole team doesn’t sacrifice something, we’re not here today.
“That lesson will be used forever.”
On Sunday, the Indians got a champion’s welcome back in the Model City following their four-plus-hour journey from Murfreesboro. A portion of the band blared the school fight song as Poore’s bunch exited the bus and hundreds of folks of all ages gave the Indians a rousing ovation.
The run to the state championship will be remembered as one of the all-time best.
The Indians had to rally from a five-point halftime deficit against Coffee County after a poor shooting performance in their opener. They then knocked off heavily favored Bartlett on Malachi Hale’s buzzer-beating jumper in overtime.
In the final, D-B was nearly flawless in the overtime period, outscoring Bearden 17-8 on 4-of-5 shooting from the field and 8-for-10 from the foul line.
In the latter two games, the Indians had to overcome the agony of game-tying 3-pointers at the buzzer.
As Poore said after the title game, his Indians got punched in the face several times and did not go down.
A LITTLE NUDGE
Ken Bingham, the last known surviving member of the 1945 title team, died in December at the age of 94. Bingham had moved to the mid-state a few years ago to be closer to his children and lived about 30 minutes from the Murphy Center.
“It was a great feeling being able to win, especially coming into the season with not many expectations,” Bingham told the Times News in a 2020 story. “We were a pretty close bunch, and it’s nice to be remembered.”
And then there’s longtime Times News sportswriter Bill Lane, who died late Tuesday night mere hours from the Indians' tournament tipoff.
Lane would be the first to say that D-B basketball was one of his favorite things to cover through the years, especially when his good friend Buck Van Huss was still at the helm.
Lane covered the Tribe on numerous occasions when they lost in the most heartbreaking of ways.
They say you have to have a few dominoes fall your way, get some calls and have a little luck on a championship run. Nobody will ever know, but just maybe the Indians had a little help from above getting over the hump.
It can almost be assured that folks like Van Huss, Lane, Bingham, Cecil Puckett and many others are dancing a jig somewhere and singing, “Hurrah for dear ol’ Dobyns-Bennett!”