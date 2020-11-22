Weeks ago, an article asked how the Dobyns-Bennett football team was viewed throughout Tennessee.
After Friday’s 35-28 loss to defending TSSAA Class 6A champion Maryville, the answer should be: as one of the state’s best teams.
No one likes to lose and most coaches and players hate the term “moral victory.” But the Indians gained more respect with a seven-point loss against the Rebels than they would have beating a number of other teams by 20 or more points.
Maryville owns the record for Class 6A schools with 17 TSSAA-recognized state championships. The current version of the Rebels had smashed opponents throughout the season, winning by an average score of 34-6.
The Indians weren’t intimidated either by the Rebels’ reputation or recent history.
Led by quarterback Zane Whitson and backs Tylar Tesnear and Phillip Armitage running behind a senior-laden offensive line, D-B matched Maryville’s early scores.
Tesnear’s 1-yard touchdown run finished off an opening drive of 11 plays and 80 yards. The Indians went 80 yards again on their next drive, capped by Whitson’s 19-yard touchdown pass Braden Marshall.
The game turned in Maryville’s favor when Noah Vaughn returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. After stopping the Indians on their next drive, Maryville drove the length of the field in a little over a minute and scored with 10 seconds left in the half.
Down 28-14 at the break, D-B had the opportunity to say something along the lines of, “We played right with them for most of two quarters.”
Instead, the Indians came out of the locker room more determined than ever.
Facing third-and-25 on the first series of the second half, Whitson and Hayden Sherer connected on a 44-yard pass play to keep the drive alive. Armitage finished off the drive with a 1-yard run and the Indians were back within a score.
Maryville’s speed advantage was apparent four plays later when Parker McGill raced 40 yards down the right side for a touchdown.
On the next possession, D-B drove to the Rebels’ 21 before the drive stalled — and it was time for the Tribe defense to step up. It did, although the Rebels had changed field position and downed a punt at the 1-yard line.
Whitson & Co. overcame the obstacle of the longest possible field by going 99 yards. Tesnear scored from 4 yards out with 1:47 left in the game to give the Indians one last shot.
They came very close to recovering the onside kick with one of the team’s best hands guys not able to pull the ball in.
It’s pure speculation what would have happened if the Indians had recovered. With momentum on their side, it’s conceivable that the Indians could have scored a touchdown and likely gone for a game-winning 2-point conversion.
What’s not speculation is the effort given and what the team accomplished.
For a second straight year, the Indians won the Region 1-6A championship and advanced to the state quarterfinals to face Maryville. They gave Maryville its toughest battle outside of the Rebels’ annual rivalry game with Alcoa.
No other team had scored more than 13 points against Maryville all season and the Indians’ 28 were the most the Rebels have allowed in a game since 2018.
Looking at the statistical breakdown, the Tribe ran 71 offensive plays to 33 for the Rebels. D-B racked up 466 yards of offense and 26 first downs, more than doubling the Rebels’ time of possession.
Of course, some of that resulted from the Rebels’ ability to break the big plays. But in a sign of respect, the Rebels — who averaged 196 rushing yards per game going into Friday’s game — didn’t even try to run against D-B’s rock-solid defense after their opening drive until McGill’s breakaway late in the third quarter.
The reaction of Tribe fans minutes after the game told a larger story. As each player exited the field, he was met with rousing cheers from the D-B faithful.
It was a well-earned sign of respect and an acknowledgment the Indians were among the state’s best teams.