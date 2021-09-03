MORRISTOWN — Two efficient quarterbacks, three receivers with touchdown catches, four effective running backs and five interceptions by the defense added up to one big win for the Dobyns-Bennett football team.
Quarterbacks Jake Carson and Noah Blankenship combined for 317 passing yards in the Indians' 43-7 rout of Morristown East on Friday night at Burke-Toney Stadium.
Carson, a 6-foot-6 right-handed junior, was on target. He completed 12 of 13 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Blankenship, the 6-2, left-handed backup QB, was efficient as well in finishing 11-for-15 for 137 yards for D-B (3-0, 1-0 Region 1-6A).
“Our offensive line gave us plenty of time to throw,” Carson said. “They have a big defensive line, but our line was more physical and gave us all the time we needed to make the throws we needed.
“We heard in the school, when we went out to eat, how we weren’t going to be anything or we would be a 4-6 team. This just shows how hard we worked in the weight room, the sprints we did in the morning. This feeling is unbelievable.”
Eight receivers had catches, led by Hayden Sherer's four for 110 yards. Hayden Russell hauled in four passes for another 63 yards, tight end Ben Phillips snagged four catches for 59 yards and Jonavan Gillespie made four receptions for 47 yards.
“They make such good plays,” Carson said. “I can just throw it up to them at times and I have enough trust in them that they’re going to make the play for me.”
The offensive line was moving people, too, and the Tribe's four-headed running attack of Caleb Baker, Hunter Minton, I’Shawn Graves and Andrew Myers accounted for 137 yards on the ground. D-B compiled 454 yards of total offense and had a more than 10-minute advantage in time of possession.
“All our receivers played well. Sherer bailed us out with a couple of big catches in third-and-long,” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “Jake and Noah did so well and it all starts with pass protection. Our line did great tonight in that regard and none of our running backs should be getting worn out. They should be fresh, able to hit the holes and advance the ball forward.”
DEFENSIVE DOMINATION
For a second straight game, the Hurricanes (0-3, 0-1) were victimized by five interceptions. Linebacker Branson Carswell had the first one to set up the first score, a 30-yard field goal by Titan Thomas.
Sherer, Baker, Nigel Vidale and George Evans also had interceptions. The defense also dominated up front, holding the Hurricanes to 38 rushing yards.
“Obviously, five interceptions, that’s really good,” Christian said. “Our guys are so well coached back there with Coach (Teddy) Gaines and Coach (Jake) Mullins. All those guys with the interceptions did such a good job. We were stout against the run as well. We made them one-dimensional and made a little hay there.”
SCORING SUMMARY
The Tribe's first touchdown came on Baker's 18-yard run around the right side. Carson then connected with Levi Evans on a 4-yard scoring pass, and the first quarter ended with D-B up 17-0.
The Indians didn't let up. Lined up in the I-formation, Evans employed a crushing block and Myers scored from 4 yards out. Carson and Sherer connected for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left in the first half and a 30-0 lead.
After Carson hit Gillespie for a 9-yard TD and a 36-0 lead, the Hurricanes finally got on the scoreboard when Eli Seals hit Micah Simpson in stride for a 68-yard touchdown play.
Taking advantage of two other interceptions, Levi Evans took the fullback dive 1 yard for the game’s final score. George Evans’ pick ended the game.