It has been more than a decade since Dobyns-Bennett reached the state tournament in boys basketball.
The Indians have a chance to put that unwanted fact to rest Monday night at the Buck Van Huss Dome. They host Oak Ridge in a TSSAA Class AAA sectional game.
In a Class AA sectional, Sullivan East hits the road to battle Kingston.
OAK RIDGE (26-5) at DOBYNS-BENNETT (25-4)
D-B has won 17 of its past 18 games. Its lone setback was a one-point loss to Science Hill, which the Indians ran off the court by 30 points in the District 1-AAA championship game. Oak Ridge won 18 of 19 before a 55-52 loss to Bearden in the Region 2-AAA title game. The Wildcats are seeking their sixth state tournament berth in the last nine years.
D-B and Oak Ridge are two of the highest-scoring teams in the state. The Wildcats average 73.1 points per game, the Indians 71.5.
This is the fourth straight year the Indians have reached the sectional round under coach Chris Poore. They lost at Bearden by scores of 77-40 and 46-40 in his first two seasons. Last year, D-B lost a tough one against Maryville, 61-55.
All of those games were on the road, but this year’s contest is at the Buck Van Huss Dome, where the Indians are 14-1.
“Oak Ridge is very talented and has good size,” Poore said. “They are an all-around solid team that scores well from multiple places and is very active defensively. They run much of the same stuff as normal, but their actions are really good. Their 6-foot-8 post is one of the best scorers around.”
That post is senior Jonathan Milloway, who had 16 points in the loss to Bearden. Senior Jonathan Stewart scored 14 and had a chance to force overtime in the final seconds but his 3-point attempt wouldn’t fall. Junior point guard Kell Slater added 12 points. Another key player is 6-3 post Jeremy Miller, who hurt Science Hill badly in last year’s sectional with 20 points and six rebounds.
“We must be able to score the ball consistently and contain their top scorers,” Poore said. “With them posing multiple threats, we must have big games defensively from each of our guys.”
The Indians rely on a balanced attack, led by Jack Browder (16 ppg), Malachi Hale (13), Jonavan Gillespie (12), Brady Stump (12) and Jahson Dennis (11). McKinley Tincher is averaging just over 10 points in five postseason games, and Zane Whitson has been a key defensive presence.
SULLIVAN EAST (24-7) at KINGSTON (25-5)
It’s tough enough to go on the road for a basketball sectional, but consider the following things Sullivan East faces:
1. The Patriots are tasked with beating Kingston, which won the Region 2-AA title by overcoming Fulton — a team that has reached the state tournament 13 times in the past 21 years.
2. Nearly all of their big wins this season have come inside the Dyer Dome. The Patriots have just one road win over a team above .500 this season.
3. Kingston is 17-1 at home, the lone setback a one-point decision against Loudon.
4. East is coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to Greeneville in the Region 1-AA championship.
5. The Yellowjackets won at Class AAA power Oak Ridge and beat Fulton three times in four meetings.
Patriots coach Dillon Faver said his team understands how difficult it will be to play in Kingston’s often-raucous gym.
“It’s going to be a very hostile electric atmosphere,” Faver said. “We have to drown out the noise because that will get us out of our game. We have to be mentally and physically prepared to go on the road and play our game. Any game at this point in the year will be a challenge, home or away, and my guys are ready and excited for the task at hand.”
Guards Harper Neal, a senior, and Colby Rimer, a junior, lead Kingston. They combined for 49 points in the 64-59 win over Fulton on Thursday with Neal totaling 28. Each averages close to 17 points per game.
“Kingston is a physical tough basketball team that drives to the hoop fearlessly,” Faver said. “They have great shooters, play hard and are coached very well.”
East will try to counter with a defense-leading mindset.
“We are at our best when we play great defense, rebound, shoot our shots and, most importantly, play for each other and this basketball team,” Faver said. “We want to play our game and leave everything we have out on the court.”
The Patriots, Dylan Bartley and Ethan Bradford, are seeking the second state berth in school history. They made it in 2017.
The Yellowjackets won their first region title since 1975 and haven't reached the state tournament since 1991.
Brady Luttrell, Kingston’s senior captain and shooting guard, went down with a knee injury in the win over Fulton.