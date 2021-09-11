KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian looks forward to when his unbeaten Indians can play a clean football game. Until that day, the fourth-year mentor must be satisfied with whipping outmanned opposition.
The Tribe (4-0) committed four turnovers Friday night but won handily once again, this time taking care of David Crockett 35-7 in a nonconference matchup at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Having previously handled Tennessee High, Volunteer and Morristown East by an average margin of 29 points, D-B was never in any danger against Crockett. However, the Indians were not as sharp as Christian had hoped, taking care of business with strong defense and some big-play offense.
“Too many turnovers ... our offense is not in sync,” Christian said. “When we take care of the football and play up to our capabilities, you see what we can be. But we’re just not there enough right now.”
Still, D-B had way too much for the Pioneers (2-2).
PASSING GAME WORKING
Jake Carson, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound quarterback, made his share of big plays, firing three touchdown passes and completing 8 of 14 tosses for 184 yards. The junior also threw two of D-B’s three interceptions, however.
Two of Carson’s TD throws, covering 28 and 53 yards, went to speedy wideout Jonavan Gillespie. The other went to Levi Evans, who hauled in a 39-yard seam pass to produce the first score of the game early in the first quarter.
Evans touched the ball only twice but scored both times. He added a 1-yard plunge to make it a 28-7 game midway through the final period, a TD set up by a 36-yard interception and return by Branson Carswell.
Gillespie, a 5-7, 143-pound basketball star who continually shines on the gridiron as well, finished with three catches for 89 yards.
“He’s a pretty good football player, too,” Christian said with a big smile. “Think we’ll keep him out here. He’s a player, man ... so athletic. He can get open and guys get lost trying to cover him. He can go up and make a play, too.”
Gillespie capped the scoring with a beautiful grab on a fly pattern with 4:36 left in the game. Earlier, the junior upped the D-B lead to 14-0 in the second quarter when he wrestled away a 50-50 ball in the end zone.
“I didn’t think the ball was coming to me but it did, and I went and got it,” Gillespie said. “I just took it from him; that was the weight room right there.”
D-B also got a 5-yard TD run from I’Shawn Graves, who led all Tribe ball carriers with 61 yards on just eight carries.
The Indians also got 59 rushing yards from Caleb Baker.
TRIBE DEFENSE
Led by Evans and fellow senior Hayden Sherer, among others, D-B allowed Crockett just 146 total offensive yards.
The Pioneers did get a 63-yard TD run from Brenden Reid to make it a 14-7 game just before halftime, but sophomore quarterback Jake Fox was up against it all evening, completing 11 of 30 passes and getting sacked four times.
Reid finished with 75 rushing yards on 12 attempts.
“Proud as heck of our kids for 2½ quarters, we hung right with them tooth and nail,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “But we got wore down a little bit and we dropped a ton of balls with chances to maybe make a play.
“Thought we laid down a little in the second half, but we learned a lot. Dobyns-Bennett has a heck of a football team and their ability to play so many guys just one way, that is certainly an advantage for them.”
NEXT WEEK
D-B hosts West Ridge in a much-anticipated Region 1-6A game next week.
Crockett entertains Tennessee High in a huge Region 1-5A contest.