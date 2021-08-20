BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dobyns-Bennett found itself in a real dogfight in Friday night’s football opener against Tennessee High, but the Indians flexed their considerable muscle and dominated the second half, eventually posting a 35-13 nonconference win at the Stone Castle.
Fourth-year Tribe head coach Joey Christian will take such a first-game outcome every time.
“Absolutely we will,” Christian said. “But it’s really special to have it on the road against a quality opponent like Tennessee High.”
D-B led 21-14 at halftime, but it was Tennessee High that went into the locker room with momentum following 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive that ended with 11 seconds on the clock.
It was all Dobyns-Bennett thereafter.
OWNING THE SECOND HALF
Following a Vikings fumble on the third series of the second half, D-B went to work with its running attack and took over the game.
The Indians moved 65 yards in 16 plays — all on the ground — and stretched out to a 28-13 advantage when Levi Evans blasted in from the 2-yard line with 10:33 left in the contest.
“We came out in the second half with the intentions of making a concerted effort to run the football and control the line of scrimmage,” Christian said. “We had that 16-play drive and I think that might have tired them out a little bit and changed the momentum to our side.”
Colt Wynegar intercepted an errant Steve Johnson pass on the next Tennessee High possession, setting up the Tribe at the Vikings’ 15.
Two plays later, Hunter Minton bulled into the end zone from the 7, delivering the knockout punch with 8:47 remaining and giving D-B a suddenly comfortable three-score lead.
A bevy of Tribe running backs ran with authority all evening, Minton and I’Shawn Graves doing most of the work and combining for 119 rushing yards.
“They better run hard,” Christian said. “But, yeah, they did run hard. I proud of all of them and they probably earned some playing time for next week.”
BIG PLAYS
D-B used two big special-teams plays to produce its second TD, a 30-yard punt return by Hayden Russell for a 14-7 advantage the Indians would not surrender.
That touchdown was set up by Grayton Manning’s booming 67-yard punt, which pinned the Vikings on their own 6-yard line.
“That was the biggest play of the game, that punt and how it flipped the field,” Christian said.
Russell knew his TD was huge.
“It wasn’t a very far kick and I was just going to let it roll, but then I picked it up and did what I do most and I scored with it,” the junior said. “It felt like a dream, to be honest.”
OTHER CONTRIBUTORS
The Indians opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 17-yard pass over the middle from quarterback Jake Carson to tight end Ben Phillips.
Graves later tallied on a 5-yard run inside for a 21-7 Tribe advantage late in the second period.
Tennessee High, which ran for negative yardage, got on the board on a 44-yard pass from Johnson to Austin Degeare that was followed right before halftime by Marquis Phelps’ 2-yard plunge.
The D-B passing game had little to offer, but basketball star Jonavan Gillespie did have a nice evening out wide. He made two catches over the middle for 47 yards.
Johnson finished 10-of-22 passing for 165 yards and the one touchdown.