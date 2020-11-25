BLUFF CITY — In a game in which Dobyns-Bennett had its highs and lows, Brady Stump helped send the Indians out on a high.
The sophomore hit a running shot going to his right with 1:31 left to play to put D-B up 63-61, and the Tribe pulled out a 67-66 win over host Sullivan East on Tuesday in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic basketball tournament inside the Dyer Dome.
Stump finished with eight points.
“Brady is a special player,” Indians coach Chris Poore said. “He’s going to find a way to be effective. He is absolutely not afraid of the big shot.
“When you least expect it, he’s going to show up.”
D-B spurted out to a 21-9 lead after one quarter, but Dylan Bartley rallied the Patriots. East built as much as a nine-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.
“I was proud of our effort to come out and attack on the offensive end,” Poore said.
Bartley finished with a game-high 32 points. No one else scored in double figures for East.
Jack Browder led the Tribe offense with 22 points. Jonavan Gillespie threw in 14 and Malachi Hale had 12.
Long distance was not D-B’s friend. The Indians shot 0-for-15 from beyond the 3-point line.
JUST A PLAY OR TWO
A bucket and an ensuing steal sealed Bearden’s tough, 45-38 win over Science Hill.
“This was one of those games where it was going to come down to who made a play or two at the end,” Bearden coach Jeremy Parrott said.
Walker Kyle scored on an up-and-under move with under a minute to go, then intercepted a Hilltoppers pass on the other end of the court. He finished with nine points.
A.J. Pruitt led Bearden’s attack with 16 points.
The Hilltoppers struggled mightily in the second half, scoring only 11 points and making only one 3-pointer.Keynan Cutlip was tops for Science Hill with nine points.
LADY REBELS HOLD ON
The Dobyns-Bennett girls started slow but used good defense to get back into their game against South Greene.
Ultimately, however, the Lady Rebels made enough shots down the stretch to earn a 51-43 victory.
“We can’t show up not ready to play,” Lady Indians coach Bill Francis said. “I told them on the way here that we were not ready to play. We started flat and fortunately I have tough kids that were able to battle through it.”
Jabrea Johnson finished with a game-high 17 points for the Lady Indians.
Kiley Collins led South Greene with 15 points and Amelia Mullins threw in 14. Haley Kells finished with 11 for the Lady Rebels.
The Tribe entered the fourth quarter down only three, 34-31, but South Greene used a 5-0 run to essentially ice the win.