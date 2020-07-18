Dobyns-Bennett’s colors may be maroon and gray, but the Indians take a blue-collar approach with their football program.
No unit exemplifies that more than the offensive line nicknamed the Beef Boys. Head coach Joey Christian sees the group, especially when they line up in the I-formation in short-yardage situations, as a reflection of Kingsport itself.
“Kingsport is built on blue-collar. It’s Eastman. It’s Domtar, the foundry and other industries in town,” Christian said. “It’s the culture of Dobyns-Bennett football. There are times we want to play the game in a phone booth.
“We’re going to get in the I-formation, and we’re saying, ‘We’re going to run the ball here. Are you going to stop us or are we going to score?’ For years, we’ve done that, and I don’t see why we won’t do that in the future. If we can get you off the ball, create a little seam, then we usually have a tough kid back at fullback not afraid to dig out a defensive end.”
It was certainly the case in 2019, when the Indians went 10-3, won the Region 1-6A championship and advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Jet Harris, now graduated, often came in as fullback with Tyler Tesnear and Phillip Armitage running hard behind him and the Beef Boys.
Making the season more impressive was how the Indians overcame injuries. They used 17 different combinations on the offensive line during the course of the season.
“We had some kids play four different positions,” Christian said. “Ethan Murray was a swing man who could potentially play any position along the line. You put the kids in different slots and see where they can play. It says a lot about the kids and how they approach the game and practice. Obviously, that allowed us to have 17 different combinations.”
Much of the credit goes to the Indians’ coaching staff, which consists of veterans like B.I. Salyers, Nick Colobro, offensive coordinator Chris Thacker and Christian — who have worked extensively with offensive lines.
However, the unit most reflects offensive line coach Ty Hayworth, a former Wake Forest standout who had a brief stint in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“He relates to the kids on a level that a lot of coaches can’t,” Christian said. “Where he’s so much closer to their ages, he can communicate differently than us older guys. He does a great job as a teacher to get them to understand the concepts in the running and passing games that we have. He simplifies it where they can play multiple positions.”
Caleb Burleson is the anchor of the line at the center position. He was all-region last season in football and the Region 1 heavyweight wrestling champion. He already has an offer to attend a NCAA Division II school and Christian believes there will be many more as the Indians go through the season.
“There’s not a kid in America who has worked as hard as Caleb has in this pandemic,” Christian said. “He’s such a smart kid and a tough kid. He sprained his ankle near the half of the Daniel Boone game and was able to push through. We were hamstrung the next week against Jeff County, but he made it through that game on basically one leg.”
Zach Ferguson started nine games as a sophomore. Christian pointed out in his 18 years coaching at D-B how rare that is to have a sophomore staring on the O-line. Looking back at film, he sees why Ferguson was on the field.
“He’s strong, plays with great leverage. Such a great kid,” Christian said. “I watched him against Tennessee High and Oak Ridge early in the year, and he was having an awesome season before he tore his shoulder. He’s back off surgery, feels good and is in the best shape he’s been.”
Aiden Neale was at the other guard position. He tore his labrum at the Daniel Boone game and missed the next week against Morristown West. He was scheduled to come back in a limited capacity but ended up getting a lot more action.
“We were going to limit his reps, but we couldn’t go without him,” Christian said. “He’s as tough a kid as they are. Friday night, the passion he has, it’s unbelievable. He’s a fighter.”
Caden McNabb played some as a sophomore. He was playing well as a junior before tearing his ACL against Jefferson County.
“He is as athletic as anyone we’ve got on the offensive line,” Christian said. “He has come back strong, and we’re expecting a good year out of him.”
Murray, another rising senior, has worked hard staying in shape as well during the pandemic. Christian earlier pointed out his versatility, which could be showcased more as Murray has worked hard to transform his body.
“He looks like a totally different kid,” Christian said. “He’s so much stronger and moves so much better. I can’t wait to see Ethan on the field to see how he’s progressed.”
Blake Collier, a starter on the defensive line, moved to offensive line when needed last season. Plans are for him to do so again. Christian praised his workman-like attitude and how he approaches the team concept.
It has been the case for the offensive line as a whole, adapting to the circumstances around them and taking the blue-collar approach that Kingsport was built on.