Dobyns-Bennett football coach Joey Christian doesn’t worry about the effort he will get from his team Friday night at Maryville.
It was one year ago when the Indians pushed the Rebels to the limit in a 35-28 loss. This time, Maryville (10-0) is a heavy favorite over D-B (7-3) in the first round of the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs. Still, it would be foolish to think the Indians would back down from the challenge as the tradition-rich programs rank 1-2 in all-time wins in Tennessee.
Maryville, which is celebrating its 21st straight region championship, has 834 wins, followed by D-B with 812. The Rebels have 17 recognized TSSAA state championships and the Indians six.
“The mindset is we’re Dobyns-Bennett and we’re going to fight every game,” Christian said. “As coaches, we’ve worked harder than ever before, trying to see what we can do to pull out a ‘W.’ ”
Certainly, a big part of the game plan is to control the clock. That’s something the Indians have done well all season, holding a five-minute per game advantage in time of possession. It’s key against the Rebels, with explosive running back Noah Vaughn rushing for 1,213 yards and 16 touchdowns on 123 carries. That’s an average of 9.9 yards per rush. Gage LaDue has added 53 rushes for 411 yards and nine touchdowns.
Maryville quarterback Carson Jones is incredibly efficient, hitting 125 of 161 passes for 1,637 yards with 20 touchdowns and no interceptions. Markel Fortenberry is the leading receiver with 42 catches for 539 yards and 10 touchdowns. Overall, the Rebels are averaging 395 yards of offense per game.
“We have to dominate time of possession and play keep away,” Christian said. “It’s hard for them to score when they’re not on the field. I know our offensive line will play hard and it will take a great effort against a well-coached Maryville team.”
On that theme, the Indians know the Rebels aren’t likely to beat themselves, averaging four penalties per game for 42 yards. The Indians look to do a better job on third down, where they’re 45 of 109 for 41.3% of conversions, and fourth down, where they’re 9 of 24 for 37.5%.
On the defensive side, Maryville is extremely athletic at linebacker with KeyShawn Harper, Zach Braden, Jacob Richmond and Peyton Cooper. When Christian looks at the Rebels, there is no major weakness to exploit.
“They’re very disciplined and so solid in everything they do,” Christian said. “They do such a good job of coming off the ball and playing with a great pad level. They have what everybody wants with competition at every spot.”
D-B has its competition at key spots, including a two-pronged attack at quarterback where Jake Carson has thrown for 1,055 yards and Noah Blankenship has 698.
It’s been running back by committee with I’Shawn Graves leading the way with 96 carries for 604 yards. Caleb Baker has 305 yards, although his defensive responsibilities have taken away some of his time at running back, and Andrew Myers has rushed for 296 yards.
Jonavan Gillespie is the leading receiver with 33 catches for 541 yards and Hayden Sherer has 30 receptions for 480 yards.
On the defensive side, Branson Carswell leads the Indians with 97 tackles followed by Levi Evans with 92, Baker with 78 and Sherer with 70. After the Tribe graduated 32 seniors in 2020, there were several question marks coming into the 2021 season.
While the Indians weren’t able to win a third straight Region 1-6A championship, the coach has seen significant improvement since the start of the season.
“If you go back to our first and second scrimmage, we weren’t a very physical team,” Christian said. “I feel like we got shoved around on both sides of the ball. I’m not just saying the offensive line, but the whole team understanding you have to come up and tackle. You have to do it with force and it’s going to hurt.
“We’ve gotten much better at blocking on the perimeter. We didn’t block in those scrimmages at all and give ourselves much of a chance. There have been countless ways we’ve improved, but the physical play stands out the most.”
Farragut at Science Hill
The Hilltoppers (7-3) are 1-7 all-time against the Admirals (4-6), but won the team’s previous playoff matchup in 2013.
Science Hill quarterback Jaxon Diamond has thrown for 2,248 yards and 18 touchdowns. Leading rusher Baylor Brock is expected to be back.
The Admirals are led by senior quarterback Dawson Moore, a senior who has thrown for 1,457 yards with 15 touchdowns.
Moore’s favorite receiver has ties to D-B. Trace Corum’s dad, Lane, was a standout for the Indians in the late 1980s. Corum has caught 55 passes for 850 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.