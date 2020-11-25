Football teams don’t reach the state quarterfinal round without tough players.

Dobyns-Bennett had its share, and Jackson Martin stood out.

The senior defensive lineman was honored Wednesday as the captain for the Times-News All-Tough Guy team.

Joining Martin at the head of the class was Sullivan South’s Justin Hilton, who was chosen as the ATG coach of the year. Hilton’s players were tough on the defensive side of the ball throughout the season and earned the honor for their coach.

Here’s a look at this year’s All-Tough Guy team:

JACKSON MARTIN Dobyns-Bennett

The Indians likely wouldn’t have enjoyed as successful a season without the every-down efforts of the 6-foot, 195-pound senior defensive lineman. He even battled through a late-season injury to help the Indians have a shot at beating Maryville in the Class 6A state quarterfinals.

ZACH FERGUSON Dobyns-Bennett

Standing 6-1 and weighing 253 pounds, Ferguson gave the Indians a line presence that served the team well. The senior was the heart and soul of a rugged offensive line.

NATE WHITLEY Dobyns-Bennett

When he ripped the ball from an Alcoa running back and raced into the end zone, Whitley took a big step toward cementing a spot on this year’s ATG team. The 6-3, 203-pound senior linebacker was tough throughout the year.

WILL NOTTINGHAM Sullivan Central

The 5-11, 192-pound senior quarterback took on defenses throughout the season. Even when his team was trailing late in games, he showed ATG spirit by battling to the finish.

ELI TOPPING Sullivan South

Basically there was no stopping Topping. The 6-0, 220-pound junior was a physical force from opening kickoff to final horn, week in and week out.

TATER HAUN Cherokee

It was a tough season for the Chiefs, who never really got off the ground. But that just made the gutty performances by the 5-8, 165-pound senior even more impressive.

ISAIAH PRUITT Sullivan North

It was a long year for the Raiders, but the 6-4, 180-pound senior led his team into battle throughout the season. And his gutsy and muddy effort in the season finale against Cloudland — despite a winless season — earned him a spot.

WILL HAMLIN Daniel Boone

It was often a problem when Trailblazers’ opponents set their mind to move in Hamlin’s direction. The 6-1, 225-pound junior defensive end made a living in the offensive backfield.

TONY DAVIS David Crockett

In the middle of the Pioneers’ defense, the 6-3, 290-pound senior defensive tackle created significant issues for opposing offenses throughout the season. His effort and physical presence forced offenses to try other routes for yardage.

JUSTUS SUTTON Science Hill

Not only did the 5-9, 195-pound junior linebacker lead the Hilltoppers in tackles, opposing offensive players often left the field with a firm reminder of his forceful ways.

COLE MORGANSTERN Elizabethton

At 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, the senior routinely redirected the paths of defensive linemen. His strength, technique and general football ability set him apart from the crowd.