KINGSPORT — There was no suspense Thursday in the nonconference boys soccer game at Indian Highland Park — not that any was expected.
Dobyns-Bennett received goals from eight players in a 9-0 mercy-rule win over Sullivan South, and in the end both coaches were happy with the afternoon’s proceedings.
The Indians (5-2) substituted freely by the time they gained a 7-0 lead in the 28th minute.
“Yeah, it’s nice,” said Tom LaGuardia, a former Tribe player who was the South coach from 2003-05 and is now in his third year as D-B mentor. “We dressed the whole varsity and JV, and it was good for some of the young guys to get a chance they haven’t had.
“We’re happy a lot of younger players had an opportunity to put a ball in the net today. For them, that just helps build their confidence moving forward. You know, it’s a tough situation. If we were a club team then we’d try to pass the ball around once we’re up like that, but it’s hard to tell a kid who may get into one varsity game this year not to shoot.”
South boss Curtis Litton gets it.
“Over half our team has never played soccer before,” the Rebels’ first-year leader said. “We had two subs against a team, an elite team, who in essence had three full squads dressed out. I mean, they’ve got a multimillion- dollar facility over there. ...
“I told my kids that we’re almost like the ‘Bad News Bears’ coming in here tonight. But my kids play with heart, and that’s all I ask. We didn’t quit and we didn’t give up. We shifted around and toward the end we started having some fun and playing looser. And that’s what we must do.”
THE SHOT-MAKERS
Rodrigo Nina-Ortiz, a junior midfielder, scored back-to-back goals on lengthy one-timers in the 26th minute to push D-B to a 6-0 advantage. Otherwise a bunch of Indians got into the mix.
South (2-3) held tight until the eighth minute when Maddox DeVinney punched in a rebound from point-blank range to get the merry-go-round started.
Junior Arrieta, Eric McReynolds and Wyatt Arrowood preceded the Ortiz goals with makes of their own before a header from Addison Wolfe found the back of the net to provide D-B with its halftime bulge.
Second-half goals came from Grayton Manning and Brogan McGhee, whose one-timer ended the game in the 53rd minute.
GOOD ANSWER AFTER BIG WIN
D-B could’ve been flat as a pancake after its 3-2 win over District 1-AAA rival Science Hill on Tuesday.
“I don’t think we came out as strong as we could after training (Wednesday),” LaGuardia said. “But it’s been a good week. We’re happy with the result, to win our last rivalry game against South.”
LaGuardia knows that his club, unbeaten inside its league, is the hunted at this point. The Indians have a league make-up game Monday at Tennessee High.
“Very important game,” LaGuardia said. “And, of course, we have (Daniel) Boone the next day, so that’s two in a row that matter significantly.
“But for us, the whole focus has to be about our play. Our attitude is about how we play and not who we play. And if we maintain that, we’ll be OK.”