High school football seasons aren’t measured in August, but they sure can be derailed in that month.
They can also be places where building blocks are settled and eventually become a firm foundation.
Dobyns-Bennett turned in a second straight encouraging performance Friday night — doing what a coach wants from a less-experienced squad by weathering a first-half storm and finishing with dominance. And fortunately for Science Hill, an impressive rally in Clinton changed the season outlook from shaky to sturdy.
DOBYNS-BENNETT
Sure, every coach would like for his team to smack the opponent in the mouth on the first play from scrimmage, play flawless to the final horn and win 56-0 with time to play the reserves in the final quarter.
Veteran teams don’t even do that, so there’s little reason to expect it from a less-experience squad. The Indians went into 2021 with almost no experience. And one of the biggest concerns with that situation is how the team will hold up early in the season, when the lights go on for the first few games.
D-B led by a touchdown at halftime against Tennessee High and won by three scores. Friday night against Volunteer, the Indians led by seven at halftime and ran away for a 30-point victory.
I’Shawn Graves is developing into a force in the backfield, and Jake Carson is settling in at the quarterback position. And the defense is proving to be opportunistic, a trait that can be the deciding factor in close games.
The Indians get two more solid favorite roles before the schedule gets a little meatier. But their performances thus far have put them in a good place.
One thing that keeps a program like Dobyns-Bennett in the mix nearly every year is tradition. But tradition can become a burden if the wins aren’t coming early in the year. Therefore, D-B’s 2-0 start is an important confidence builder.
SCIENCE HILL
The Hilltoppers were perhaps on the verge of seeing their season go to a place where repair would have been a major task. Trailing 21-7 and Anderson County driving, it looked like the Hilltoppers were headed for a second straight lopsided loss.
The Mavericks’ offense hadn’t been stopped at that point, unless you count a short missed field goal. And a potential 28-7 halftime deficit would have been hard to overcome.
But the Hilltoppers didn’t flinch.
“Coach (Stacy) Carter has always said you’ve got to face the adversity and take it head on,” Science Hill running back Baylor Brock said. “I think our main thing is we never give up. We could be down 35 points, and I promise you we will still be in the game. We’ve always been like that.”
Keynan Cutlip’s second-quarter interception was a game-changer. He picked off a pass deep in Science Hill territory and returned it to midfield, setting up a scoring drive that restored the Hilltoppers’ confidence.
Considering Cutlip’s varsity career level of experience in the secondary — only a handful of days — his ability to read, react and attack the ball shows two things. One, he’s a natural for the position. And two, he probably would be a positive addition to the Hilltoppers’ defending state champion baseball team as an outfielder. But he’s busy enough with football and his best sport, basketball.
Science Hill scored 29 unanswered points against the Mavericks, and the 36-21 win was a true team victory. There was deserved credit in every phase of the game — including an explosive sack by Micah Beene, momentum-changing kick returns from Tyler Moon (two for 94 yards), clockwork touchbacks from kicker Wes Leichssenring, impressive offensive line play, and a defensive shutout in the second half that was strong from front to back.
The win probably saved the Hilltoppers’ psyche. A loss would have been the second straight to a Class 4A team, and no matter how you shake it up it wouldn’t have looked good from a mental standpoint. When you’re hoping to compete with Class 6A giants like Maryville, you don’t want multiple Class 4A losses on your résumé.
And you wouldn’t want to enter uncharted territory — West Ridge and the new Region 1-6A — without a victory. Coaches can give all the speeches they want, but if the kids don’t see positive results on Friday nights, it’s human nature for questions to arise.
Science Hill silenced those questions using an old football adage: players making plays. This group has talent, and the near future still looks bright.