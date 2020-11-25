BLUFF CITY — Dobyns-Bennett kept its record perfect Wednesday by using a second-quarter scoring spree to pull away for a 91-52 victory over Unaka in the sixth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Sullivan East Dyer Dome.
The two teams battled closely in the opening quarter with the Indians holding a 26-21 advantage over Unaka heading to the second frame.
Unaka (1-3) cut the Tribe’s lead to 26-23 in the opening minute of the second quarter on a basket from Will Sexton.
It was not close after that point.
A 17-4 scoring run by the Indians (3-0) over the next three minutes gave Dobyns-Bennett a 43-27 advantage.
The Tribe increased its lead to 55-34 by halftime.
“We came out and scored the ball well from the start,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Chris Poore said. “But defensively we weren’t very intense.
“In the second quarter, that’s what made the difference. We were able to get in front of the ball and make them change direction and they struggled and couldn’t get to the rim as easily, and we were able to open up that gap.”
D-B outscored the Rangers 36-16 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Jonavan Gillespie led Dobyns-Bennett’s scoring with 23 points, while Jack Browder and Malachi Hale scored 19 apiece and Brady Stump finished with 11.
Joseph Slagle led Unaka with 17 points, while Will Sexton added 14.
LADY INDIANS EVEN RECORD WITH WIN
In girls’ play, Jabrea Johnson led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Dobyns-Bennett to a 48-25 win over Cloudland.
“We were a little more ready to play today,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Bill Francis said. “I thought (Tuesday) we didn’t come over here ready to play, and we talked about that and that’s part of the growth process early in the year.
“I thought we still didn’t take care of the ball quite as well as we should early in the game, but we settled in and played pretty well.”
Francis said keys for the Lady Indians (2-2) included the offensive play of Johnson and a strong defensive effort from the squad, led by senior Jaden Potts.
“I thought we got some really good play from Jabrea, obviously. She’s our cash money person right now,” Francis said. “And Jaden Potts just brings so much. I don’t know if I’ve ever coached a kid that has played as hard as Jaden Potts does. If she plays 32 minutes or 28 minutes, it just doesn’t matter. The kid just brings it all the time.
“I thought she played a great game for us defensively. She did a great job with leading and communicating.”
Elle Francis added eight points for the Lady Indians.
Cloudland (1-2) got a team-high 11 points from Mandy Benfield.
UP NEXT
Both the Dobyns-Bennett girls and boys’ teams are back in action Friday in the Food City Classic at the Dyer Dome.
The Lady Indians take on Grainger in an 11 a.m. contest, D-B’s boys follow with an 12:30 p.m. contest against Sullivan Central.