JOHNSON CITY — When it comes to late-season championship showdowns, Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill have provided the area’s premier ticket.
During the playoff era, the Hilltoppers and Indians have met 15 times in late-season battles that have decided the league title.
In some years, the traditional rivalry was played early in the season, and it was an opener a handful of times in the 1970s. But generally these teams have met in one of the last two weeks of the regular season.
That’s the case again Friday night as Dobyns-Bennett visits Science Hill, and once again a title is at stake. The Indians are 5-0 in Region 1-6A while Science Hill stands at 3-1.
Farragut is still in the title picture, but Dobyns-Bennett can claim the title outright by beating the Hilltoppers. If Science Hill wins, it can claim a share of the crown by closing out with a win over Bearden next week.
Here’s a look at the previous 15 games between Science Hill and D-B that decided the league championship. D-B holds the edge in these showdowns, with a record of 9-6.
2019 Science Hill 23, D-B 17
This is only time the conference title didn’t go to the winner. The Hilltoppers, getting three field goals from Kade Hensley, pulled off a 23-17 upset.
However, Science Hill lost to Bearden in the final week and the Indians reclaimed the championship.
2014 Science Hill 49, D-B 35
Both teams entered the game with league records of 5-0 and were each 8-1 overall with high-scoring losses by D-B (Ooltewah, 42-34) and Science Hill (Brentwood Academy, 45-42).
Led by Malik McGue and Justin Bedard, the Hilltoppers won. These teams met again in the second round of the playoffs, with Science Hill winning, 41-6.
2013 Science Hill 35, D-B 24
The big story about this game was the end of a 19-game losing streak for the Hilltoppers in this series.
The Indians led 24-14 before the Hilltoppers closed with 21 straight points. McGue hit Mikey White with a scoring pass before rushing for the final two scores, and Science Hill finished 6-0 in league play.
2012 D-B 37, Science Hill 34
This was arguably the best game ever in this rivalry. Over 12,000 fans at J. Fred Johnson Stadium witnessed the battle between undefeated teams at 9-0. Chad Diminick’s 35-yard field goal with 17.7 seconds remaining climaxed what Times-News sports writer Bill Lane called “one of the most exciting games in conference history.”
2011 D-B 47, Science Hill 14
Each team entered without a loss in the district, but this was D-B’s night from start to finish.
Fullback Paul Slaughter scored from 70 yards out on the Indians’ first play from scrimmage and Devaun Swafford ran for a 50-yard touchdown on the second play, and the Indians never looked back.
2008 D-B 10, Science Hill 6
The Hilltoppers had a chance to claim a share of the title with Bearden in the mix as well. But Derrick Steele had other ideas.
The Indians’ defensive back made a great recovery on a fourth-down pass play, knocking the ball loose from Hilltoppers’ receiver Armando Canepa in the back of the end zone in the final moments of the game. D-B defensive coordinator Darrell Watson called it “the play of the year.”
2003 D-B 41, Science Hill 13
With both teams at 5-1 in the conference and Jefferson County also in the mix, the Indians earned their stripes with a blowout victory.
Duran Ferguson hit Matt McMillan for a 34-yard score on D-B’s first possession, and the Indians scored the first 31 points of the game.
2001 D-B 31, Science Hill 0
The Indians were undefeated overall and Science Hill was in the process of re-establishing its program. But this game was no contest as the Tribe rolled with one of its best defensive performances in the history of these showdowns.
1996 D-B 14, Science Hill 7
“We knew it would be dog eat dog,” said Indians’ head coach Graham Clark. “I’m just glad we got to eat last.”
Antuan Smith hit running back Fred Powell for a 60-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for what turned out to be the deciding score in a battle of teams that entered unbeaten in league contests.
1994 Science Hill 14, D-B 7
Andy Harman found Clarke Dempsey for a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give the Hilltoppers a two-score lead, and they held on to share the league crown with Jefferson County. Terry Copeland rushed for 265 yards for Science Hill.
1993 D-B 21, Science Hill 17
It was the first year of the far-flung Big East Conference, which stretched from Johnson City to Maryville. Science Hill was unbeaten in league play and D-B had one loss.
Trailing 17-7 with nine minutes remaining, the Indians rallied for the win with Roman Carpenter barreling into the end zone for a short run with less than 20 seconds left on the clock. D-B earned a share of the crown and the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, but Science Hill eventually reached the quarterfinals while D-B was bumped out in the second round.
1988 Science Hill 21, D-B 13
Both teams were 5-1 heading into the Week 8 contest, so there was still business remaining after this game.
Science Hill took care of the Indians, thanks to Shorty Adams carrying 41 times for 221 yards and scoring all three touchdowns. The Hilltoppers finished with two more wins to capture a share of the league title with Tennessee High and Elizabethton.
1987 D-B 27, Science Hill 21
After a 14-year drought of late-season title-implication matchups, the Indians entered Week 8 with a record of 6-0 while Science Hill was 5-1.
The Hilltoppers had the ball inside D-B’s 12-yard three times in the first half without scoring. Mike Faulkerson led the Tribe attack with 116 yards on 18 carries.
1973 D-B 20, Science Hill 6
The Hilltoppers had only one loss in league play and had defeated two-time defending state champion Tennessee High earlier in the season.
But the Indians, who had two conference losses coming in, got touchdowns from Tommy Henry and Randy Pearson to knock the Hilltoppers out of playoff contention.
1969 Science Hill 21, D-B 12
The Indians had one league loss, but they had beaten eventual state champion Morristown East, 14-13, earlier in the season.
It was one of the latest regular season games ever played in the playoff era as it was pushed back to Monday, Nov. 17, because of inclement weather on Nov. 14.
Still with a chance to gain a share of the league title, the Indians lost their fifth straight game to the Hilltoppers. Randy Ferrell, Luke Deanhardt and Gordon Littleford scored touchdowns for Science Hill.