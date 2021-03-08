KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett came up one game short once again.
Chasing their first state tournament appearance since 2010, the Indians fell 65-61 to Oak Ridge in Monday night’s Class AAA boys basketball sectional at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
D-B (25-5), making its fourth consecutive sectional appearance, got within four points on Malachi Hale’s layup with 1:05 left in the game. However, Kell Slater answered with a couple of late buckets to ensure the Wildcats’ victory.
Jonavan Gillespie hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer for the Tribe to set the final score.
The Indians struggled to score at times, especially in the first half when Jonathan Milloway, Oak Ridge’s 6-foot-8 post, kept altering shots.
“They came out and sped us up. We handled the pressure well, but we didn’t convert on the other end,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “Our guys did what we asked them to do and played hard. We did what we could control, but you don’t always make shots. Our guys gave us their hearts and every single bit of energy they had.”
The Wildcats (27-5), playing in their ninth straight sectional, had plenty of reason to celebrate their third straight state tournament berth. They beat Science Hill in last year’s sectional to qualify for state tournament, but the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.
“I’m proud of our guys. It’s hard to win on the road against a good team,” Oak Ridge coach Aaron Green said. “I’m really happy we get to go back. We earned it last year. Not just us but teams across the state got it taken away. To fight and claw your way back there is special. It’s hard to do.”
Jeremy Miller helped the Wildcats claw their way back with 17 points. Lucas Searcy added 12 points and Slater scored 10.
With the game tied at 8, Oak Ridge closed the first quarter on a 9-2 spurt to go ahead 17-10. The Wildcats then used an 11-2 run to take a 34-23 lead into halftime.
Oak Ridge pushed its lead to 14 in the third quarter before the Indians rallied with back-to-back 3-pointers by Brady Stump, who sliced their deficit to six points.
That’s when the Wildcats’ big man took over. Milloway scored on two of the next three possessions and the lead was back to a dozen.
D-B again rallied, pulling within two possessions multiple times in the fourth quarter only to be answered each time.
Gillespie finished as Indians’ scoring leader with 15 points and Stump had 13. Jack Browder and Jahson Dennis contributed eight each and McKinley Tincher had seven.
Dennis and Zane Whitson are the team’s lone seniors.
The Indians swept Big 7 Conference, District 1-AAA and Region 1-AAA championships, but Dennis said the season was more memorable for its family feel.
“I love this group of guys. We’ve been one big family,” Dennis said. “I can’t stress enough how we’ve been one family who have loved each other and gotten along smoothly. It’s the best team I’ve had all four years, just how we played together and helped each other.”
Whitson, also the quarterback on the football team, closed out his career with the all-out grit he displayed in both sports. Much like his battles on the gridiron, he was knocked to the floor on multiple occasions only to get back up.
Whitson missed part of the season with a wrist injury but was determined to come back and finish out his high school career.
“With this team, it wasn’t like you’re dreading going to practice. It was like it’s 5-on-5 every day and we’re coming out to party,” Whitson said. “The coaches had fun with us. We were blessed to do this and be with each other.
“It wasn’t about the wins and losses. It was about how we did it and how we represented ourselves.
“I knew I had to come back,” he added. “Whenever you have underclassmen like this, you have to show them what it’s like to be a leader and work hard. That’s what Jahson and I did.”
Poore said his upperclassmen’s sentiments.
“We’re going to miss those seniors. Those guys continued to push our young guys,” Poore said. “This has been one of the most fun years I’ve had. It’s not just because of the wins or championships. It’s the guys in that locker room. They bought in and we became a family.
“They did everything they could do to give us the best chance to win.”