KINGSPORT — It’s about more than the numbers on the scoreboard when Dobyns-Bennett hosts neighboring Volunteer on Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Indians (1-0) are heavily favored over the Falcons (0-1), but both coaches see the contest as an opportunity for their teams to focus more on themselves and get better.
“For us to have the success we want to have, we have to be better. It has to be about focusing on us for a while,” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “Every position group has got to be better. Every coach, every player has to execute better.”
Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan is quite familiar with D-B. He is a former standout athlete for the Indians and later served with Christian on Graham Clark’s staff. While his team is a big underdog, he sees the game as part of the building process.
“That’s why we scheduled it: We want to get better,” McMillan said. “We never talk about outcomes. It’s about competing and doing your jobs. Certainly, playing good competition makes your current players better and makes your program better overall.”
In fact, both head coaches have ties to the other school, as Christian coached at Volunteer for six seasons. Now, he’s coaching a pair of new quarterbacks at D-B.
Jake Carson, a 6-foot-6 junior, started in the 35-13 win over Tennessee High and completed 4-of-7 passes for 67 yards. He had a touchdown and an interception. Noah Blankenship, a transfer from Abingdon, also played some snaps, hitting 2-of-8.
Despite those numbers, Christian saw some positives.
“I thought Jake played within himself. The interception wasn’t his fault,” Christian said. “I was pleased with a lot of the things Jake did. Noah also did a couple of good things, but there are things that he needs to work on.
“The way Tennessee High was playing, they had us confused at first. We had to change the protection. There are so many things we put on the quarterback, pre-snap, post-snap.”
Running backs Hunter Minton and I’Shawn Graves combined for 20 carries and 116 yards. In addition, Andrew Myers and Caleb Baker each averaged over five yards per carry in limited action.
“We played four of them and all four showed signs of good things,” Christian said. “Other than one rep, we ran the ball extremely hard. They better run it hard or they’re not going to play the next Friday.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Indians gave up an early touchdown and another with 11 seconds left in the half. Other than that, they had a shutout against an experienced Tennessee High offense.
“They had three guys back on the offensive line, had more experience with the front six,” Christian said. “Our defense played hard and ran to the football. Good things happen when you do that, and most everything else will take care of itself. We were able to get a couple of turnovers. I’m really glad of how we played.”
Volunteer had its struggles in a 56-14 loss to West Ridge. Still, there were some positives for the Falcons, including quarterback Garrison Barrett completing 13 passes for 212 yards. Heath Miller finished with five catches for 137 yards.
“You feel bad right after the game, but you go back and watch the film and the offensive line did a good job all night with protection,” McMillan said. “Garrison, Heath Miller and (Andrew) Knittel played well at times.
“The thing I’m most proud of is there wasn’t the finger pointing and complaining, even when it got out of hand. When you’re trying to build something, that’s a positive. The attitude of everyone pulling for each other even when it wasn’t good, it’s something some to be proud of.”
Volunteer won the first two meetings between the programs in 1981-82, but D-B has won the last 14 games for a 17-3 series lead. The programs last met in 2014 with the Indians romping to a 62-7 win.
Still, the Falcons have been looking forward to playing at J. Fred.
“Since we told them back in December, the kids have been excited,” McMillan said. “To get to play the premier program in Northeast Tennessee and to play in that venue, our kids have been practicing like they’re excited about it. There was a disappointment of last week, but our kids are resilient and they’re ready to go again.”
The Indians are also ready to go. After graduating 32 players, their coach was pleased with the way they came out and had just three penalties against the Vikings.
“I thought we played with pretty good discipline,” Christian said. “One of our penalties was a freak thing with a kid’s helmet coming off and him finishing the play. It was a really clean football game with both sides.”