MURFREESBORO — One proverbial monkey was thrown off the backs of the Dobyns-Bennett basketball team on Wednesday when it won its first state tournament game in 30 years.
Now, the Indians are looking to get rid of another when they take on Bartlett in Friday’s Class 4A semifinals, which tips off at 2:15 p.m. inside the Murphy Center.
D-B (31-6) has not reached the state finals since 1973, back when Buck Van Huss was in his first decade of coaching in Kingsport and Skip Brown was the leader of the squad.
That run ended in a loss to Gallatin 47-44 after the Tribe arguably had the better team, and it further extended the championship drought, which now stands at 77 years.
RECAP FROM WEDNESDAY
After a horrid start to the game on Wednesday against Coffee County, D-B got rolling in the second half, scoring 44 points and shooting 54% from the field.
”I’m glad we had a slow start start in the game and we were able to get past it,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Chris Poore said. “We wanted to attack with our bigs and that wasn’t working, so we started working it with our guards. Brady and Jonavan stepped up and made some big shots for us.”
Junior Brady Stump had a standout game with 27 points on 5-for-8 shooting from long range while fellow junior Jonavan Gillespie netted 15. Stump had 18 in the second half.
The Indians had 15 assists on 20 made field goals.
ABOUT BARTLETT
Being a Memphis-area school, the Panthers (34-6) will be an athletic bunch with length and experience.
Senior guard Amarr Knox was a Class 4A Mr. Basketball finalist as he averaged 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
”He can create and he’s very quick,“ Poore said. “His first instinct is to drive and so are most of the Memphis teams. Bartlett is really a complete team because they have the size, athleticism and they are well-coached. A lot of the times when you face the Memphis teas, they rely a lot on athleticism and are kind of helter-skelter. That’s not the case with Bartlett.”
Knox is certainly not the only threat for Bartlett, as fellow senior guard Terrence Jacobs Jr. had 22 points in Wednesday’s 64-59 win over Beech.
Knox scored 18 on Wednesday against the Buccaneers.
The Panthers have played not only one of the best schedules in the state, but also the nation. Some of Bartlett’s losses have come to MaxPreps top-ranked Sunrise Christian of Kansas (74-61), No. 6 North Little Rock (82-69) and Canada’s top prep school in Fort Erie International of Ontario (61-51).
The Panthers also have a loss to Division II-AA champion Christian Brothers, 70-66.
Since a one-point loss to Riviera Prep of Florida, Bartlett has won 24 straight and has not lost to a public school in the state all season.
DANCE PARTNERS
Hampton is also participating in the Class 1A state tournament.
The Bulldogs won their quarterfinal matchup with West Carroll on Thursday, 60-56.
This season is the fifth instance since 1957 that both D-B and Hampton have gone to the state tournament in the same year.
In the previous four, at least one has made the semifinal round.
The last time that both Hampton and D-B both made the semifinals?
That’d be 1981 when Hampton finished as the Class A runner-up to Bolton and D-B dropped a heartbreaker to Nashville Pearl in the Class AAA semifinals.
A LOOK AHEAD
On the other side of the bracket, Bearden faces off against Lebanon in the other semifinal. The Bulldogs (30-6) knocked off Cane Ridge on Wednesday despite Mr. Basketball winner Brandon Miller going off for 14 of his 30 points in the last three minutes.
Lebanon surprisingly edged out Clarksville in the late game.
If the Tribe were to advance to the finals, it would play on Saturday at 5 p.m.
”We have goals of winning a state championship and I think that this team has the ability to do that,” Poore said. “We‘ll have to play extremely well, take care of the ball and make shots. If we can’t keep them in front of us and we start turning the ball over early, it’ll be a long game.
”I’m confident in this group and I feel good about it.”