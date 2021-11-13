There was no hesitation when the Big 5 Conference boys basketball coaches were asked to pick a league favorite for the 2021-22 season.
One by one, the answer was, “It has to be Dobyns-Bennett.”
Simply put, the Indians are loaded. They have lightning quick guards Jonavan Gillespie and Brady Stump back as well as a pure shooter in McKinley Tincher and a pair of versatile 6-foot-4 players — Jack Browder and Malachi Hale.
Gregory Allen is a key reserve, while 6-foot-6 posts Eli Day and Jake Carson give them the option of a big lineup. In a case of the rich getting richer, Carter Metz, who led the conference in scoring last season, transferred from Cherokee, where he averaged 21 points per game.
“We have seven guys who could and should start,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Chris Poore said. “That’s a big question is who is going to start every game. Most of the time, I’m conservative and go with the same lineup, but this year will probably be a little different.
“We have a schedule that is going to test us. We can go big and be more physical in games we’re getting hurt on the glass. Regardless, we’re probably going to sub and rotate guys pretty quickly,” he said.
SCIENCE HILL
The discussion about the Hilltoppers starts with 6-foot-2 senior guard Keynan Cutlip, who averaged 19 points and three assists per game last season. He should have much of the offensive pressure on him alleviated with 6-foot-4 junior Jamar Livingston back in Science Hill colors after spending a year at Tri-Cities Christian.
Senior point guard Dalvin Mathes aims to get everyone in position, while Michaues Rowe looks to spend time on the wing and at post. Antonio Sydney and Daniel Nerren should also battle for a starting spot, although look for all 10 players listed on the varsity roster to see their share of playing time.
“There will be a variety of kids who are fighting for the starting roles, but all of them are going to have opportunities to play,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “Right now, we have the kids who are committed to getting better. We have some other kids who may have the opportunity to move up (from junior varsity) as the season goes on.
“I think one big improvement is we have several kids who can score. If they learn to share the basketball, we will be a typical ’Topper team.”
WEST RIDGE
In his 37th season, veteran coach John Dyer might face a dilemma of who to put on the floor for the first-year school. There appears to be plenty of offensive firepower with the blending of kids from Sullivan South, Sullivan Central and Sullivan North as well as Tennessee High transfer Wade Witcher.
Cooper Johnson, a 6-foot senior, looks to lead the team at point guard, while Jackson Dean, Ty Barb, Tru Vance and Witcher all can light it up from the other guard positions. Preston Sams and Parker Leming are also expected to have key minutes.
If Dyer decides to go with a larger lineup, he can put 6-foot-8 Dawson Arnold and 6-foot-4 Ethan Bergeron on the floor.
“Eight of them have been starters before. Everybody has to sacrifice a little bit,” Dyer said. “We’ve got a good group where we can rotate a number of young men in. But their attitude is tremendous, and I really enjoy coaching them. We have some good skills players and kids who have been unselfish through the summer.”
DANIEL BOONE
Trailblazers coach Chris Brown loves the physical nature of this year’s team, stating, “You do not have to teach effort with this group.”
That effort will be needed with Boone going with a guard-oriented starting lineup. It includes Luke Jenkins, Brayden Blankenship, Landon Carrico and Creed Musick. Lucas Scott is a 6-foot-3 junior forward, while Will Hamlin is a 6-foot-3 senior who gives them some bulk inside.
Sophomores Dylan Side and Liam Strouth are a pair of 6-foot-5 forwards who should see more time with Landon Kirkpatrick sidelined with a knee injury.
“We want to get the ball in the paint more,” Brown said. “Our practices have been extremely hard, physical, as we try to pound people with more bodies. This group likes being physical, and we’re going to have to wear on guys.”
DAVID CROCKETT
Led by senior point guard Dawson Wagner, the Pioneers could surprise some people. Crockett’s starting lineup includes wings Clint Pierce, Ethan Barnett and 6-foot-7 Seth Britton and 6-foot-6 Gage Peterson down low.
Key reserves are Z Mirhabibi, Edison Gouge, Jacob Ayers and Isaiah Lang. It’s the tallest Crockett team that Cody Connell has coached.
“It’s nice having Dawson back after he missed last year, while we have a lot of new faces like Gage Peterson at 6-6,” Connell said. “He came in one day and it was a game-changer for us. You have Edison Gouge, who will work himself into the starting five by the end of the season.”