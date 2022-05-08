KINGSPORT — A rocky start to Sunday’s District 1-4A tournament game didn’t deter the Dobyns-Bennett baseball team.
The Indians — after falling behind two runs in the first two innings — rallied to win 9-3 over Daniel Boone at J. Fred Johnson Stadium and advance to the winners' bracket final against rival Science Hill.
The Hilltoppers won 6-3 over David Crockett, which dropped into an elimination game against Boone. Both contests will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday.
“We finally got our bats going and made some things happen on the bases,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “Any time you can get a win right now in our conference tournament, it’s a good thing because everyone in our league is good.”
The Trailblazers jumped out to a lead and had solid pitching through the first couple of innings. Then the walks started to add up and the Indians started to come up big at the plate.
Going into Sunday's play, the first four Tribe hitters had been a woeful 1-for-18 in their last three games. On Sunday, they combined to go 5-for-12 with six RBIs.
Peyton Grimm had a solid day, finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and reaching base all four times. Tanner Kilgore went 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
“It was a good day by Peyton. He does a good job of hitting strikes,” Wagner said.
Pitcher Aiden Byington had a Mother's Day outing his mom won’t soon forget. Byington recorded a complete-game win — his sixth of the season — in which he struck out six and retired six of the final seven batters he faced.
“Aiden made pitches when he needed to and did a good job of limiting a good-hitting ballclub,” Wagner noted. “They’ve been hot. It’s rare to see anyone go the full seven (innings) nowadays, so I’m very proud of him.”
One of the key moments for the Indians came in a damage control situation in the fourth. Boone’s Jackson Leonard led off the inning with a triple to left field, but the ’Blazers ended up getting just one run.
“We wanted to keep the lead there,” Wagner said. “Aiden did a great job for us, walking two at the most.”
Slader Tinker was the only Boone player with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a double.
Brayden Blankenship took the loss for the Gray gang after allowing seven runs and striking out five over three innings.
“It looked to me like Brayden got a little tired,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “I thought we played well as a whole and we had one or two small miscues that hurt us. You can’t give a good team like that free bases.”