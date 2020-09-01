BLOUNTVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett ended Science Hill’s six-year stranglehold on the conference boys golf championship Tuesday at Tri-Cities Golf Club.
Four Tribe golfers posted rounds of 75 or better in the eight-stroke Big 11 victory over the Hilltoppers.
No. 1 Taylor Kilgore led D-B with a 70. Zac Fletcher and Sam Barbour each shot 72 and William Karst had a 75 for the Indians’ team total of 289.
Sullivan Central’s Seth Robinette shot a 66 to earn individual boys medalist honors and Sullivan South’s Kara Carter was the girls’ individual champion.
Tennessee High won the girls’ team title.
BOYS COMPETITION
D-B was strong throughout its lineup. Ethan Lawson posted a 78 and Eli Murdock an 83 that didn’t count toward the Indians’ team total.
“We put a whole match together top to bottom, 1 through 6,” Tribe coach Michael Holt said. “I’m pleased with these young men. I’ve got boys on this team who have played their tails off for four straight years. To see this come to fruition for them, it’s the reason I do this.
“It’s a special group of young men and it was nice to see them string together such good numbers from top to bottom. With Taylor and Zac, my expectations are probably inflated for those two young men, but no matter how much I inflate them, they always seem to meet them.”
The Indians had to battle the weather as well as the competition. A couple of hard rains, followed by extreme humidity, made the day challenging at times.
“The elements have gotten to us in the past,” Kilgore said. “A couple of us have had great rounds going in past regions and the other top tournaments and then the rain has gotten to us. Today, we were able fight through the day.
“To win the conference, this is awesome.”
McKibben Teal paced the Hilltoppers with a 71. Kipp Hambrick shot 74, Ari Madhok had a 75 and Pujan Shah and John Cheek each posted a 77.
“I’m really proud of the way the guys played today. We broke 300,” Science Hill coach Kevin Vannoy said. “I can’t say enough about McKibben, how he played today. With Teal leading the way and Kipp and Ari coming in with 74 and 75, it’s not that we played bad. D-B just played better.”
Third-place Daniel Boone had four golfers shoot in the 70s. Aiden Hyder led the way with a 74, followed by Dailey Carder with a 76, John Hale with a 77 and Austin Moody with a 79.
Elizabethton (309) was fourth and Tennessee High (313) fifth.
Robinette shot 34 over his first nine holes and 32 over his final nine to win the individual title by three strokes over Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle.
Robinette made the most of favorable conditions on the greens.
“I was putting really good today and made some long putts,” he said. “The greens were soaked after it quit raining, but luckily I made most of my putts before then so I didn’t have to deal with that much. There’s a lot of good players in this district so it feels nice to win this.”
GIRLS COMPETITION
The girls’ tournament saw a shootout before Carter birdied the final two holes to take the title. She shot a 68, one stroke ahead of Tennessee High’s Noelia Adkins.
“Noelia and I were neck and neck all day,” Carter said. “I kept everybody’s score since we weren’t trading score cards and I knew I had to birdie the last hole. She putted and I knew I had to make it, so I was like, ‘Hit the flag stick and don’t leave it short.’ ”
Like Robinette, she played the softer greens agressively and shot 32 over the first nine.
“You could shoot at the pin and hit at the number and it wasn’t moving,” Carter said. “That made it easier to play yardage because the putts were easier and my putting was so much better than it has been.”
In the team competition, Adkins led the Lady Vikings to an 11-stroke win over runner-up D-B. Adkins’ 69 and Madeline Simcox’s 71 gave Tennessee High a 140 total. Isabella Adkins, Noelia’s sister, shot 72.
Isabella van der Biest had a 70 and McKenzie Hawk an 81 for the Lady Indians.
South finished third, Kirstyn Moore’s 83 joining Carter’s 68.
UP NEXT
Several other tournaments are on the schedule over the next couple of weeks before the teams meet again in the District 1 Large Schools tournament at Ridgefields in Kingsport on Sept. 21.