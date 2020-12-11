JOHNSON CITY — Basketball teams play for the postseason, and fortunately for Dobyns-Bennett there’s plenty of regular season remaining.
The Indians didn’t knock down big shots and rarely had the momentum on Friday night. The result was a 65-58 loss to Farragut in the Roundball Tournament at Science Hill’s old gym.
“It’s what a postseason game will look like,” said D-B coach Chris Poore. “It will be physical. It will be halfcourt execution. And it’s something this team struggles with right now.
“We’ve got to be able to get buckets, attack the rim and be physical. I thought we did that at times. But you’ve got to be able to finish it off at the free-throw line. We did a poor job of making them pay for those fouls. We gave them a free out by just going up there and clanging.”
The Indians made 13 of 26 shots from the free-throw line. Seven players missed at least one from the charity stripe in a seven-point loss.
Despite getting 23 points from Malachi Hale, the Tribe (7-2) lost for the second time in three games.
COMEBACK SQUASHED
The Indians made a couple of bids to force a tighter game in the second half, but each time a key mistake cost them.
“We made an errant cross court-pass turnover that resulted in a layup,” Poore said. “The other time we cut it down we gambled in the backcourt and let them go by us and they made a 3.”
Discipline was the missing ingredient, Poore said.
“We weren’t disciplined enough to play straight-up defense,” he said. “We wanted to be pretty and get that home run. Both times it burned us.”
In the fourth quarter, a trey by Brady Stump made it 52-45. The Indians got a stop but couldn’t finish a fast-break opportunity.
Farragut answered with an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 55-45 with 3:50 to go. The Indians didn’t make a serious threat down the stretch.
BEFORE THE FOURTH
The Indians got off to a solid start with an early Hale 3, and they led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter wasn't friendly for the Tribe, however. The Admirals heated up from long distance and raced out front. By halftime, the Admirals had an 33-22 advantage.
Hale scored the first four points of the second half to get the Indians back on balance. Jack Browder’s and-one delivery cut it to 35-29 midway through the third quarter.
Stump hit a pair of free throws to cut it to three points, but Ryan Neal drove home a corner 3-pointer to extend the Admirals’ lead back to seven, 38-31. A Dillon Atwell theft and layup made it 40-31 with 2:50 remaining in the third.
Browder hit a pair of buckets late in the quarter and the Tribe cut the Admirals' lead to 43-28 heading into the final 12 minutes.
SCORING LEADERS
Browder complemented Hale's showing with 13 points. Jahson Dennis added seven.
Farragut (3-3) got 21 points from Atwell and 15 from Neal.
CHANGE OF PLANS
D-B’s game against Morristown East on Saturday was canceled because of coronavirus concerns within the Hurricanes’ program.