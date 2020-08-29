OAK RIDGE — The Dobyns-Bennett defense was in shutdown mode again Saturday night at Oak Ridge’s Blankenship Field.
The Indians (2-0), ranked No. 7 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll, held the Wildcats (1-1), the third-ranked 5A team, to 130 total yards in a 19-3 victory.
Defensive ends Levi Evans and Jackson Martin squeezed plays to the inside and the Indians held Wildcats star running back Kendall Jackson to 5 first-half yards and 61 yards for the game, which was postponed a day because of inclement weather.
“We coach that up. If the tackles are going to block down on your linebackers, those ends have to squeeze that dive and make them pay,” said D-B coach Joey Christian, whose team opened the season with a 35-0 win over Tennessee High. “I thought we did that and made some train wrecks, especially in the first half of the game, to limit their offense.”
Tyler Tesnear carried a big workload for the Tribe, rushing 29 times for 193 yards and a touchdown. He also had two catches, including a 23-yard reception on third-and-21 that led to his TD.
Tesnear has nearly 400 rushing yards through the first two games of the season.
Tribe quarterback Zane Whitson ran for 38 yards and a TD and threw for another 99 yards.
Whitson credited his big line — center Caleb Burleson, guards Aiden Neale and Zach Ferguson and tackles Ethan Murray and Caden McNabb — for paving the way for the offense.
“The first half, I was struggling a little, but I kept my mind clear,” Whitson said. “The second half, the line did such a good job opening the holes up for Tesnear. He ran really hard and we really came together as a team.”
FIRST-HALF STRUGGLE
The Indians went 81 yards on 11 plays on the opening drive. Whitson went 7 yards to the left side on a quarterback keeper for a score and a 7-0 lead.
Evans recovered a fumble on Oak Ridge’s opening possession, but the Indians couldn’t take advantage.
When the Wildcats got the ball back, quarterback Mitchell Gibbons gained 55 yards following a fake handoff on a run-pass option, eventually setting up Tyler Dunham's 23-yard field goal.
D-B drove into Oak Ridge territory twice more in the first half but came up empty. A 28-yard field-goal attempt failed and Jaylen Heyward intercepted a Whitson pass to end the other drive.
SECOND-HALF SURGE
The Tribe forced a three-and-out on the first Oak Ridge possession of the second half.
After getting the ball inside Wildcats territory, the Indians took advantage. Whitson hit Hayden Sherer on a 27-yard pass play and three snaps later, Martin went over the top for a 1-yard touchdown.
The Indians opened the fourth quarter by finishing off a 66-yard drive. Tesnear took a quick pitch to the left side and ran 16 yards for a TD and a 19-3 lead.
Oak Ridge dropped a couple of wide-open passes, including one in the end zone, and D-B's defense held Gibbons to 3-of-21 passing for 39 yards.
“Our corners locked down their receivers," Evans said. "That allowed me, Jackson, Fonzo (Booker) and all the defensive tackles to pressure the quarterback. We knew the offense was having a little of a rough go, so we keep going out there fighting and kept stopping them.”
"We were pretty good, percentage-wise," Christian said. "I thought Coach (B.I.) Salyers and his group did a good job, game-planning and getting pressure. Then our secondary did a great job with their effort.”
NEXT UP
The Indians begin Region 1-6A play Friday when they host Bearden, which will be playing its first game of the season.
Oak Ridge hosts Campbell County in a Region 3-5A contest.