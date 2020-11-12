KINGSPORT — It’s the old story of the irresistible force against the immovable object when Dobyns-Bennett hosts McMinn County in the second round of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs on Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Indians (9-2) have been practically immovable with their rushing defense, giving up just 59 yards per game and three touchdowns all season. But they will be heavily challenged by the Cherokees (10-1), who have 3,624 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns.
Most of the production has come from senior running back Jalen Hunt (5-8, 160) with 2,452 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns.
“We’ve seen bigger and faster backs, but I don’t know if we’ve seen better,” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “He’s so patient. They will run buck sweep and he will stretch, stretch and stretch it, and then puncture the defense and be gone.”
Sophomore Jaylan Miller is a dual-threat quarterback who has rushed for 750 yards and 10 touchdowns and thrown for 832 yards and 12 scores. Christian said the running game starts up front with an offensive line powered by senior center Garrett Priest and right guard Bryce Goodner (6-3, 295), a Virginia Tech commit who moves exceptionally well for a big guy.
The Indians counter with a run defense which has opponents at less than three yards per carry. The Tribe has held opponents to 34% on third-down conversions and 18.5% on fourth down. Phillip Armitage and Nate Whitley had 15 and 12 tackles, respectively, in a 42-35 win over Cleveland in the playoff opener.
For the season, Whitley leads the team with 81 tackles, followed by Jackson Martin with 62 and Isaac Ratliff with 58. Levi Evans has 46 tackles, nine for a loss, and Armitage has piled up 44 tackles with a team-best 11 behind the line of scrimmage.
“It’s going to be strength versus strength,” Christian said. “It’s playoff time and we average giving up 59 rushing yards per game, and they usually get that on the first drive. When push comes to shove, it’s our running defense and their offense. The winner of that will have an upper hand Friday night.”
McMinn has a senior-laden offense with Hayden Hinkle and Bode Patton also on the line with Will Harris the H-back. When the Cherokees air it out, slot receiver Jalan James has 26 catches for 395 yards and seven touchdowns.
Martin, at defensive end for D-B, has been getting to the quarterback with 17 hurries, while tackles Blake Collier and Fonzo Booker are tough in the middle. On the back end, it’s Sam Roman, Trent Cody, Thomas Church, Chase Jenkins and Ratliff who will have to stymie McMinn’s receivers.
D-B OFFENSE VERSUS MCMINN DEFENSE
The Indians have the same objectives with their offense, looking to first establish the run.
Tylar Tesnear leads the team with 1,377 rushing yards on 163 carries. He has five consecutive games of at least 100 yards rushing, including a 171-yard performance against Cleveland. Armitage with 72 carries for 532 yards adds to the Tribe's 1-2 punch.
Same as McMinn, it starts up front with the Indians, who are averaging 230 rushing yards per game.
Center Caleb Burleson leads the offensive line with guards Aiden Neale and Zack Ferguson and tackles Ethan Murray and Caden McNabb.
Tackles Cade Hipps and Jayrd Gable head up McMinn’s 4-3 defense with Priest and Connor Bates on the ends. Will Harris is the middle linebacker with Landon Feggins and Kutler Blackwell on the outside.
However, it might not be wise for McMinn to stack the box.
D-B senior quarterback Zane Whitson has 1,575 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions. In the playoff opener, he completed 10-of-18 passes for 171 yards with touchdown passes to Braden Marshall, Hayden Sherer and Gage Hensley. Whitson also had a rushing touchdown, his fourth of the season.
“We’re going to go as he goes,” Christian said. “In the second half, he was money. His passes, we dropped a couple, but they were great balls that couldn’t have been placed any better. He understands defenses so well and works at his craft so much. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
The 6-foot-4 Marshall is D-B’s leading receiver with 28 catches for 606 yards and six touchdowns.
For McMinn, James is a ball hawk in the secondary with six interceptions, two returned for touchdowns. Cornerback Noah Brown has four interceptions, while Hunt has three picks.
OTHER NOTES
It will be the fourth meeting of the two programs with D-B holding a 2-1 advantage. The Indians are looking for back-to-back, 10-win seasons and a second straight trip to the Class 6A quarterfinals.
“That’s the standard for the program. When you coach at Dobyns-Bennett, you expect to be in this position,” Christian said. “We expect to be in the playoffs and make a run. Back-to-back, 10-win seasons would mean we’ve had two really good senior classes. They’ve stuck through the program, through the transition of coach (Graham) Clark. They’ve gotten better and better and have shown some success on the field.”