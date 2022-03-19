MURFREESBORO — “Here we go again.”
Those were probably the thoughts of Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball fans after a game-tying 3-pointer by Bearden at the end of regulation swished home in Saturday’s Class 4A state championship game.
The Indians, however, showed a superb amount of resilience and blew by Bearden in the extra period 69-60 to win their first state championship since 1945.
Jack Browder was named tournament MVP as he finished with a double-double of 30 points and 13 rebounds.
“Jack has been one of our best players all year and he’s stepped up when we needed him most,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “He’s gotten more physical on the glass and really improved in more than just scoring. I knew he’d step up big when we needed him most.”
His overtime period will be talked about for generations in the Model City.
Browder netted nine points and made one of the most clutch 3-pointers in school history with 1:37 left to put D-B up 59-56.
On the ensuing possession for Bearden, Class 4A Mr. Basketball finalist Elijah Bredwood was whistled for an offensive foul, which was his fifth.
Browder came down on the next possession for the Tribe and made a layup that made the game two possessions with 1:10 left. His shot ultimately sealed the deal for the Indians.
“This means a lot,” Browder said. “I have an older brother that played here and my dad was the quarterback on the football team. It means so much to our town to do something that we haven’t done in 70-something years.”
The Indians — who had stellar guard play all tournament long — flipped the script and turned to the bigs as Malachi Hale netted 16.
Hale and Browder combined to go 13-of-21 from the field. Hale finished with seven rebounds.
The state title for D-B is the first among the “big three” sports since the Indians captured the 1964 football championship.
“Being from Upper East Tennessee, we don’t get any recognition at all,” Browder said. “Bearden won a few years ago, but everything past Knoxville doesn’t get recognition. We kept that on the inside and we played well as the underdog.”