Indian Springs Optimist volleyball signups set for Tuesday Contributed Jan 23, 2023 3 hrs ago Indian Springs Optimist is conducting volleyball signups on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Sullivan Central Middle School, 131 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville.Girls in first through eighth grades are eligible. Most practices are held on Mondays or Thursdays, and most games are held on Fridays. The season is scheduled to start at the end of February.The nonrefundable registration fee is $45. Click here to go to the online registration form.For more information, call Mike Gonce at (423) 323-5050 or visit the Indian Springs Optimist Facebook page.