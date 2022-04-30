CHURCH HILL — The inaugural Jim Moore Cup, a Ryder Cup-style match pitting golf teams from Hawkins and Sullivan counties, will tee off Saturday at Bays Mountain Golf Club.
The event honors the longtime sports writer who died in June 2020.
The competition will go 27 holes and encompass three formats and teams of two with no singles play.
The first nine holes will be alternate shots with each hole resetting who goes first. The second nine holes will be best ball with each golfer playing their own ball and the lowest score of each player counting. The third nine will be a two-man scramble.