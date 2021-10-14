MARYVILLE — The inaugural season for the West Ridge volleyball team came to an end in Thursday night’s Class AAA sectional match against Maryville.
The Lady Rebels rolled to victory and a second consecutive state berth with a sweep of the Lady Wolves 25-15, 25-14, 25-18.
It was the deepest a West Ridge sports team had gone in the postseason thus far in the short history of the school.
“Maryville is a really, really good team,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “Our defense is scrappy like it usually is, but we just had no answer for all of their weapons on offense.”
The first year was a successful one at 28-11, but with district and regional tournament runner-up plaques.
“We knew that it was going to be a year of firsts,” Kemp said. “We were very fortunate to get the first win for the program at home, get to the postseason for the first time, and be the first team to reach the sectional.
“This was a very special group of girls and of course they’re all talented. But they’re all such high-quality people that set a strong foundation for the program.”
Senior Isabella Musick led the way for West Ridge with six kills while Rylee Haynie and Casey Wampler each had five.
Olivia DeLung tallied 13 assists and six digs while Allie Jordan spearheaded the defense with 22 digs.
Marleigh Pendleton also threw in seven assists and three digs.
The Lady Wolves had a whopping 10 seniors on the squad, and Kemp was especially thankful for the cohesiveness of the group in the first year of the program.
One of the rallying points of the season was after senior libero Ann Marie Honeycutt went down with a knee injury. The Lady Wolves became even more cohesive after that.
“I feel like that was a bit of a turning point,” Kemp said. “When she went down, it was great to see the team rally around it and come together not only to keep playing, but to play for Annie. She’s one of the biggest leaders — on the court and emotionally — and it was tough to see her go down.”