Dustin Kerns’ mantra since he got to Boone, North Carolina, has been “Take the stairs.” It’s about how not taking shortcuts and appreciating the process will lead to one’s goals.
This season, as throughout the Kingsport native’s basketball coaching career, the stairs to the top have seemed more like the ever-changing ones in the Harry Potter movies.
But after a run through the Sun Belt Conference tournament that itself was fit for the big screen, Kerns has Appalachian State back in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for the first time in 21 years.
“Any good mid-major program has a mantra or a brand,” said Kerns, in just his second season coaching the Mountaineers. “The mantra takes on my personality. I didn’t play at North Carolina or anywhere like that, so I wasn’t on third base in coaching. I had to work my way up.
“Most people in life are going to take it easy, like taking an elevator or an escalator. Most people just want it easy. I talk to the team about not wanting it easy and not taking shortcuts to get to the top.”
App State (17-11), the 16 seed, plays Norfolk State on Thursday in a First Four play-in game. The winner moves on to play top-seeded and undefeated Gonzaga on Saturday.
To really get to the bottom of the Mountaineers’ magical run, you have to go back to the beginning of February. Kerns and Co. entered the final month of the regular season 12-5 before being shut down for 20 days because of COVID-19 protocols.
After exiting quarantine, the Mountaineers sputtered to the finish line, going 1-5 and having to face preseason Sun Belt favorite Little Rock in the conference tournament.
“There’s a lot of behind-the- scenes stuff that people don’t realize,” Kerns said. “We haven’t been able to watch film in our locker room this year. We meet in a classroom every day to be socially distanced.”
But App State beat the Trojans 67-60 in a thriller and then defeated top-seeded West Division and regular-season champion Texas State and Coastal Carolina in back-to-back overtime games.
The Mountaineers beat Georgia State 80-73 in the final for their first conference title since 2000 — and clinched just their third NCAA Tournament appearance ever.
“I thought our guys earned it,” Kerns said. “We were extremely tough and connected. We had some guys out there that refused to let us lose that game.”
Of course, the High Country is not more than two hours from the Model City. And the Mountaineers flew to Indianapolis out of Tri-Cities Airport on Saturday.
The Dobyns-Bennett graduate said it’s nice to be close to his family and emphasized how well the Tri-Cities will be represented when the dancing gets underway.
“Before I came to App State, we’d go home and stay for the weekend and now, we can go over, come back and get some Pal’s sweet tea or Ridgewood Barbecue or whatever it may be,” Kerns said. “My parents can go over and come back on the same day as well and it’s pretty cool that we’re flying out of Tri-Cities and it’s something I’ll never forget.
“It’s pretty cool, too, that myself, John Fulkerson at Tennessee and Mac McClung at Texas Tech are all right there from the Tri-Cities and Kingsport area are going to be part of the NCAA Tournament in the same year.”
Digging programs out of deep holes and overcoming adversity has been one of Kerns’ calling cards.
In his previous post at Presbyterian, he inherited a program that had yet to achieve a winning record in 12 seasons at the Division I level and was coming off a five-win campaign in 2016-17. He took Presbyterian to a six-win improvement in his first year before breaking through in 2018-19.
Kerns guided the Blue Hose to their first winning record (20-16) and first postseason appearance (CIT) as a DI program in just his second year on the job. Presbyterian reached the CIT quarterfinals after garnering road wins at Seattle and Robert Morris.
Kerns was named a finalist for both the Hugh Durham Award, which goes to the top mid-major coach, and the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year honor.
In his first year in Boone, Kerns led App State to its best season in a decade with a plus-7 turnaround in wins, the third highest in the nation. ASU won its most games (18) since 2009-10 and had its most Sun Belt wins (11) ever. The victories were the most for a first-year coach at the school since 1942.
“Eight straight losing seasons is what it is. There was a lot to flush out and I give our players a lot of credit for that,” Kerns said. “I asked them to believe us and it changed quickly when they believed.”
A 2002 graduate of Clemson, Kerns served as associate head coach under current Virginia Tech coach Mike Young at Wofford from 2013-17. Kerns helped the Terriers claim back-to-back Southern Conference Tournament titles and NCAA appearances in 2014 and 2015.
He was instrumental in the development of guard Fletcher Magee, who broke the record for most 3-pointers in DI history.
Kerns received national recognition as one of college basketball’s top assistant coaches and recruiters, earning the No. 4 Low-Major Recruiter ranking from CoachStat.net and the No. 20 Mid-Major Assistant Coach ranking.
“Getting to March Madness is the pinnacle in the college basketball world as a player or coach,” he said. “Growing up, watching all the Selection Sundays and even being an assistant coach in it was nice, but being a head coach in it will be very special.
“It’s still soaking in and I’ve always told the players that this is the greatest show on earth and it’s only going to get better as we get closer to Indianapolis. This is where memories are made.”