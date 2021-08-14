Elizabethton has been making headlines and rewriting history a lot the past two football seasons. In the upcoming one, the Cyclones could cement themselves amongst the immortals of area gridiron squads.
Shawn Witten’s crew carries a 30-game winning streak into the 2021 season opener against Science Hill having already matched the second-longest string in area history (Greeneville, 2017-19).
“Greeneville really set the standard for us back in 2017 and 2018. When you carry a streak like we are, every team wants to be the one that knocks you off,” Witten said. “We as a coaching staff try to block out all of that noise and we don’t look ahead.
“Every year is honestly a new team and every year is different. As good as we’ve been in the past two years, it most certainly is not going to get any easier for us.”
The top spot on the list is held by Dobyns-Bennett — the Indians compiled 37 consecutive victories — and has remained unchallenged for seven decades. The streak began on Halloween night 1946 and lasted until Sept. 22, 1950.
“That was a great time to be playing football in Kingsport,” said former D-B and Georgia Tech star quarterback Darrell Crawford. “In my senior year, we went unbeaten, untied and were unscored upon in the regular season. When we played Atlanta Marist in the Teen Bowl at J. Fred and they scored on us in the first half, we were pretty upset.”
THE STREAK STARTS
Going into the 1946 season, the Tribe shouldered an 11-game victory streak and won its first five contests, including a 92-6 thrashing of Kentucky’s Jenkins in the opener.
But D-B’s annual meeting with the Knoxville Trojans was delayed a day because of bad conditions at Evans-Collins Field, and that proved to be disastrous for the Tribe.
“I remember that game very well,” Crawford said. “It was pouring rain and we slept on the bus that night. Looking back, that was probably one of the worst things we could have done.”
A sold-out crowd of 10,000 piled in to see the Trojans dethrone the defending champions 20-12.
Little did anyone know that it would be the beginning of something even better.
UNBEATEN AND UNTIED
D-B marched through the 1947 regular season unbeaten, untied and unscored upon, accumulating 239 points along the way.
The star-studded backfield featuring three future Georgia Tech players — Harry Wright, Jack Patterson and Crawford — steamrolled opponents on offense while the team suffocated foes on defense.
D-B had made the full switch to the T-formation and Crawford was the first quarterback in the new system under coach Ed Shockey.
The Tribe did not allow a single offensive unit past the 50-yard line until the season’s final game, against Atlanta Marist in the Teen Bowl on Thanksgiving Day in Kingsport.
“I’ll never forget that game,” Crawford said. “Myself, Jack and Roy Duncan were in the defensive backfield and Marist ran a halfback pass to score on us. Roy was playing safety and had gotten knocked pretty good the play before. (Marist wide receiver) George Maloof caught the pass from Chappell Rhino around midfield and ran right past Roy.”
The crowd of 8,000 on hand — unaccustomed to witnessing such a poor effort from their team — saw their Indians go into the locker room down 6-0 to the Cadets.
During the halftime break, the city brought out Shockey and awarded him a brand new Buick automobile for his outstanding coaching effort. But according to the story by Times News Sports Editor Roy Elkins, when Shockey reached out to grab the keys from Dr. Thomas Johnston, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, they were yanked back and the coach told that he could accept the car after his team came back to win the game.
The Tribe did just that.
The Indians rallied for a 22-6 victory behind scores from Tommy Stevens, Tommy Trent and Wright. The win also gave Shockey’s squad the so-called “Southern Championship.”
TRAGEDY AND TRIUMPH
On June 22, 1948, Shockey resigned as coach of the Indians to become the freshman team coach at Virginia Tech. He left D-B with a four-season record of 35-4-1.
In came Howard Bowers, who had an affinity for Notre Dame and coach Frank Leahy. Leahy had guided the Fighting Irish to four consecutive unbeaten seasons from 1946-50 at the same time that Shockey’s Indians were on their winning streak.
At Notre Dame, Leahy had also scrapped Knute Rockne’s box offense and switched to the T-formation when he became the coach in 1939.
Sportswriters from all over the region began to call D-B the “Little Notre Dame of the South.”
Then late in the 1948 season, tragedy struck the Indians near the end of their 40-0 win over Science Hill. Sophomore Regan Keller, a backup guard, suffered a fatal injury to the head and neck area.
The unexpected loss of a teammate fueled the Tribe for the rest of the season, most notably against Miami Senior on Dec. 10, 1948, in front of 28,660 spectators at the Orange Bowl.
The postseason trip to the Sunshine State following another unbeaten state championship run was the farthest D-B’s team had traveled since before World War II.
For the game, the Indians paid homage to the mighty Fighting Irish by donning green and gold uniforms.
The teams battled to a halftime tie, but the Tribe shut down the Stingarees after the break. To start the fourth quarter, Wright broke off a 41-yard slant pattern across the middle, which was enough to secure a 14-7 win.
The writers from Florida were even impressed by Wright’s performance in the Orange Bowl.
John McMullan of the Miami Daily News wrote a column that ran in the Kingsport paper on Dec. 12 in which he said: “A 140-pound bundle of hustle, tagged Harry Wright — who next fall will enroll at (Georgia) Tech — could just about attend any higher institution of football he fancies after his performance in leading Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett High to a 14-7 win over Miami High on Friday night.”
STREAK BUSTERS
The Tribe ran through the first nine games of the 1949 campaign unbeaten, highlighted by thumpings of Chattanooga Central (20-2) and Science Hill (54-0).
On Nov. 18, D-B played its toughest game to date on the road against Knox Young. The Indians had to come from behind three times, capped by backup fullback Jerry Ford scoring the game-winning touchdown with 33 seconds to go.
With a third consecutive state title in hand and the streak at 36, life was good for the D-B football program.
The following season came the inevitable.
Before 13,000 stunned fans at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, little Spring City of Rhea County defeated the Indians 20-13 — D-B’s first loss in almost four calendar years.
The Bulldogs rolled up 11 first downs and 191 yards on the ground that night, never trailing in the game.
Times News Sports Editor Jack Kiser wrote in his “Sports Corner” column: “Around 13,000 victory-spoiled fans saw a football team even better than the Kingsport Indians on Friday night. And they couldn’t believe what they saw.
“To them, Dobyns-Bennett was invincible and winning had become an accepted fact. No team is unbeatable. The Indians, by using natural ability, spirit and great coaching to good advantage, had just prolonged this eventuality.”
Fifteen days later, Purdue shocked Notre Dame to end its 39-game unbeaten streak, which included two famous ties against Army in 1946 in Yankee Stadium and against Southern California in 1948.
“I know I was disappointed when I found out they got beat,” Crawford said.