JOHNSON CITY — It was a comeback for the ages.
Down by 14 points with less than a minute and a half to go, East Tennessee State rallied for a most unlikely 32-31 win over Kennesaw State in second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Saturday afternoon at Greene Stadium.
Quarterback Tyler Riddell threw two touchdowns in the final 1:28 and hit Nate Adkins for the winning 2-point conversion with 35 seconds left.
Riddell connected with Will Huzzie on a 12-yard touchdown and, after the Bucs recovered a successful onside kick, the QB found Quay Holmes on a 4-yard throw.
ETSU coach Randy Sanders then made the gutsy call to go for the game-winning score.
Ridell finished 22-of-35 passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
"He told me before the onside kick we were going to go for it," Riddell said.
The Bucs (11-1) broke the school record for wins in a season, topping the mark set by the 1969 and 1996 teams.
Kennesaw State (11-2) appeared to have the game in hand after scoring on its first four possessions of the second half.
Check back for updates ...