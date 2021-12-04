JOHNSON CITY — It was a comeback for the ages.
Down by 14 points with less than a minute and a half to go, East Tennessee State rallied for a most unlikely 32-31 win over Kennesaw State in second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Saturday afternoon at Greene Stadium.
Quarterback Tyler Riddell threw two touchdowns in the final 1:28 and hit Nate Adkins for the winning 2-point conversion with 35 seconds left.
Riddell connected with Will Huzzie on a 12-yard touchdown. After the Bucs recovered a successful onside kick, Riddell found Quay Holmes for a 4-yard throw.
ETSU coach Randy Sanders then made the call to go for the game-winning score.
“We had momentum and we were a little beat up on defense,” Sanders said. “It’s a hard offense to stop. I felt like if we got in a battle of matching scores at the 25-yard line, not that we couldn’t have won it that way, I just felt like our best odds were us trying to win it that way.”
Adkins added, “I wasn’t surprised we were going for two. We’ve practiced that play all year. There’s another week of football. It's a dream come true.”
The Bucs (11-1) broke the school record for wins in a season, topping the mark set by the 1969 and 1996 teams. They will play eight-time national champion North Dakota State (12-1), a 38-7 winner over Southern Illinois, in the quarterfinal round.
Kennesaw State (11-2) had won 10 straight.
After scoring on the opening possession of the second half, the Bucs went three and out the next three times they had the ball. They gained 18 yards on nine plays.
It wasn’t until the drive ending in Huzzie’s touchdown that the Bucs scored again.
Kennesaw backup quarterback Jonathan Murphy entered the game in the first quarter after an injury to starter Xavier Shepherd. Murphy rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries and completed 6 of 14 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Ridell finished 22-of-35 passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
Holmes was the Bucs’ leader in both rushing and receiving. He had 88 yards on 13 carries that put him above 1,500 yards for the season. He was even more productive in the passing game, totaling seven catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Adkins nearly matched him with seven catches for 94 yards. His total included a pair of huge first-down catches on the winning drive.
Adkins had one spectacular grab falling backward toward the sideline at the Owls' 9.
“They were letting us throw it all over. The seams were open and we kept attacking,” Adkins said. “Everyone was making plays for us to come back. I just went up and got it.”
FIRST-HALF RECAP
After a scoreless first quarter, the Bucs broke the stalemate when Holmes took a Riddell screen pass, broke through a couple of arm tackles and raced for a 34-yard touchdown.
Kennesaw quickly answered. Murphy found Iaan Cousin wide open in the middle of the field, and Cousin sprinted 50 yards for a TD.
The Bucs responded with a drive to the 29. Tyler Keltner booted a 47-yard field goal to give them a 10-7 lead with 3:27 left in the half.
The Owls were driving for the tying or go-ahead score when ETSU forced a fumble Zach West recovered at the Kennesaw 18.
SECOND-HALF FIREWORKS
Holmes broke five tackles on his way to a 31-yard touchdown to cap ETSU’s opening drive of the second half for a 17-7 lead.
Kennesaw put points on the scoreboard its next four possessions.
Murphy hit Glover, who raced to a 22-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 3. Murphy's 1-yard keeper capped a 55-yard drive on the Owls’ next possession and gave them their first lead of the game, 21-17 with 1:05 left in the third quarter.
Kennesaw added to the lead in the fourth quarter on Murphy's 9-yard touchdown run and Nathan Robinson's 45-yard field goal.
That set the stage for the Bucs’ whirlwind comeback that featured seldom-used tight end Tim Stayskal recovering the onside kick to give ETSU a chance to win.
After the 2-point conversion, the ETSU defense had the task to stop a Kennesaw offense that had piled up 457 yards.
“We knew it was time to linebacker up and play defense,” said Jared Folks, who led the Bucs with nine tackles. “Thirty-five seconds is a lot of time. We had to make sure we were assignment sound and no one got behind us. We had to do our part, do our jobs.”