Potential icy roads and hazardous traveling conditions forced the postponement of Thursday’s VHSL Region 2D boys basketball tournament semifinals to Friday.
Region officials postponed both regional semifinal contests, moving the Gate City at Graham semifinal and the Ridgeview at Union semifinal to Friday.
The one-day delay also caused the regional tournament championship game to be moved back a day from Friday to Saturday.
The boys Region 2D semis both have tip-off times of 6 p.m.
The region’s championship game is now scheduled for a 6 p.m. start on Saturday. The site of the title game will be based on the outcome of the semifinal contests.
BURTON REGION 1D GAME ALSO POSTPONED
The Grundy at J.I. Burton boys basketball game was also postponed Thursday.
The Region 1D semifinal contest was moved back to Friday because of inclement weather conditions, while the other Region 1D boys semifinal game remained on schedule to be played Thursday, as well as the Region 1D girls basketball semifinals of Chilhowie at Thomas Walker and Honaker at Rural Retreat.
Championship games for both Region 1D boys and girls basketball are scheduled to be played on Saturday.