ROGERSVILLE — A strong start propelled the West Ridge football team to a 31-9 nonconference win over Cherokee on Friday night inside Big Red Valley.
The Wolves (3-2) improved to 2-0 against Hawkins County foes after opening the season with a win over Volunteer.
Justin Hilton’s crew sported a fairly even offense that racked up 218 yards on the ground and 118 through the air.
But Hilton thought there was more to be had.
“We never really sealed this game off like we wanted to,” he said. “We really needed to finish that thing off. We left a lot of points on the field.”
STRONG START
On their opening drive, the Wolves went straight down the field and scored on a 4-yard touchdown run by Eli Topping in just his second carry of the season.
After a Cherokee punt, Eli Iacino nailed the first field goal in West Ridge history when he kicked a 35-yarder with 4:44 left in the opening period.
West Ridge scored on two of its next four possessions. Quarterback Ethan Bergeron connected with Isaac Haynie for 22 yards on a beautiful fade pattern to the far corner of the end zone with 5:43 left in the second quarter, and Bergeron scored from 11 yards away to give West Ridge a 24-0 lead at the break.
Kaleb McLain scored his first touchdown of the season for the Wolves when he found the end zone from 9 yards out as time expired in the third quarter.
Bergeron finished 7-of-13 passing for 118 yards and 47 yards rushing on seven carries. Haynie had four catches for 109 yards.
SPEEDY DEFENSE
The West Ridge defense was outstanding in the first half, holding Cherokee to just 81 yards.
Cherokee (1-3) committed four turnovers, three of them interceptions. Iacino snared two picks, one in each half.
“It was a pretty good night for Eli,” Hilton said. “He’s a ball hawk and he’s a really good kicker. And when he’s kicking all of his kickoffs in the end zone, a team has to go 80 yards and they usually make a mistake.”
Cherokee finally found a groove in the second half and got a 23-yard field goal from Nick Sumpter with 9:03 left in the third to get on the board.
“I was really proud of the defense tonight,” first-year Cherokee coach Josh Hensley said. “The defense showed up and played physical.
"Offensively, we couldn’t execute the things we’ve been doing for months now. We just seemed to be out of sync from the get-go.”
Landon Jackson provided a spark for the Chiefs after halftime when he rushed for 81 yards on 16 carries.
Isaac Williams scored on the final play of the game for Cherokee, rumbling 16 yards for the score.
UP NEXT
Cherokee remains at home to race Region 1-5A opponent David Crockett.
West Ridge travels to Maryville for a Region 1-6A matchup with William Blount.