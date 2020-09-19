JONESBOROUGH — The times were fast and the corn was popping on Saturday morning at the Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival, which offered perfect conditions along with a flat 5-kilometer course.
Jenna Hutchins, a Science Hill junior and multiple state record-holder, ran a course record-blistering 16:36.9 to eclipse the mark by more than two minutes.
Hutchins, coming off a state record run last week in Alabama, went out conservatively at 5:22 for the first mile and ran evenly the rest of the way. Her time missed the national record by 30 seconds, though she did record the fastest time ever run by a high schooler in Tennessee.
She would have placed fourth overall in the boys’ race.
“Since I just raced last week, I could feel my legs a little bit,” Hutchins said. “I ran this one in a different way than I normally run. This time I came through a little slower than normal and maintained the same pace throughout the rest of the race.
“I was very consistent this time. I was able to sprint at the end and I know I had more in me.”
Hutchins noted that she really liked the course.
”This is what cross country is supposed to be with different terrain and lists of turns,” she said.
The spectators, temperature-checked and masked up, came out in droves to watch the No. 2 runner in the United States take part in a rare local race.
“The crowd was amazing and everyone knows you. It’s really nice to get the extra cheers from everyone that knows you,” said Hutchins, who said her next scheduled race is Oct. 3 at the ASICS Invitational in Douglasville, Georgia.
CROCKETT DEFENDS TURF
David Crockett’s girls nipped Science Hill for the team title, 67-71, and showed that they have the potential to make the state meet.
Breanna Dunn finished ninth in 20:04.2 to lead the Lady Pioneers, followed by Emily Ward in 11th (20:27.8). Ashlynn Roy (14th, 20:45.1), Rachel Dulaney (15th, 20:47.2) and freshman Hannah McLain (33rd, 21:59) rounded out the scoring.
“Emily Ward had a really good race and Breanna Dunn is getting faster every race we have,” Crockett coach Mark Jennings said. “Ashlynn Roy is really starting to come on strong for us. This is our first race back with Rachel and she’s not where she’s usually at, but she’s got a month left.
“The parents have been fantastic this year with wearing masks and trying to keep everyone safe. Fender’s Farm is a great venue for a race because there’s lots of places to go see your kids, it’s flat and there was some mud in spots. I’m glad Carroll Fender lets us come down here every year.”
Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington was second to Hutchins, crossing in 18:45.9 and improving on her time from last year by more than 10 seconds.
Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery ran a personal best by more than 30 seconds, her time of 19:30.6 good for third. She finished just ahead of Dobyns-Bennett sophomore Autumn Headrick (19:34.3).
Daniel Boone — minus usual lead runner Kamryn Wingfield — was third with 83 points, led by senior Patricia Chellah (sixth, 19:53.9).
OTHER NOTABLES
Tri-Cities Christian eighth-grader Maggie Bellamy just missed breaking the 20-minute barrier, finishing eighth in 20:01.3.
Sullivan South junior Cara Taylor placed 13th overall in a quick 20:40.0 after running three hard courses in a row (Panther Creek, South Holston Dam and Steele Creek).
Science Hill No. 2 runner Trinny Duncan finished fifth overall (19:40.4).
Volunteer’s Celine McNally won the varsity B race convincingly. The senior barely missed the top 15, placing 19th in 20:59.4.
WINGFIELD WINS AGAIN
Daniel Boone’s Conner Wingfield blitzed the boys’ field in the final mile and eclipsed the course record with his 15:50.0.
Wingfield’s first time dipping under 16 minutes since last season secured his third win of the season in as many tries. He gapped Sullivan Central’s Mason Sanders by 30 seconds in the final half of the race.
Sanders still finished a stout runner-up in 16:10.2, a personal best.
Dobyns-Bennett continued its move in the right direction and claimed the team title, outpointing shorthanded Boone 63-70. David Crockett (94) was third.
The Trailblazers competed without a chunk of their top five runners.
“Our team ran pretty good today even though we had half of our varsity squad off,” Wingfield said. “It was a flat and fast course today and I just decided I wanted to break it open after that first mile.”
Joe Neglia, younger brother of former Lady Indians standouts Sophia and Sasha, led the Tribe with his seventh-place finish (16:58.1).
Adam Heiba (13th, 17:12.8), Dane Sullins (16th, 17:23.9), Jack Allen (17th, 17:28.2), Ethan Wellman (20th, 17:36.0) and Caleb Hagood (27th, 17:58.8) rounded out D-B’s scoring.
“This is a good group to work with,” longtime Tribe coach Bob Bingham said. “This is the first time in a long time that I can remember us having five kids run under 18 minutes. I think they felt like the girls were so good last year that they were a little overshadowed, but they’ve come a long way.”
OTHER NOTABLES
Crockett’s Bryson Livesay — in his first race since early in the season — finished in fourth in 16:48.9. Chuckey-Doak’s Irving Medina had a good showing, crossing in fifth overall (16:54.6).
Cherokee’s Henry Brooks continued his season-long string of top-10 showings by finishing ninth in 17:00.8.
Elizabethton’s Craig Newman finished strong to place 10th (17:06.0). Greeneville’s Mason Brandon, the B race winner, and runner-up Chandler Dalton of West Greene cracked the top 15. Brandon was 12th (17:12.2) and Dalton 14th (17:20.3).
Sullivan East’s Drew Ledford was 15th overall in 17:21.4.
UP NEXT
Some teams will be heading to Walters State next weekend to compete in a race, but the next big local event is the 48th annual Trailblazer Invitational, hosted by Daniel Boone, on Oct. 10.