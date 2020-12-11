Science Hill junior Jenna Hutchins continues to set the running world on fire, and she’s only 16 years old.
On Friday at the Five and Dime Athletics Meeting in South Carolina, Hutchins broke the national high school absolute record for a 5,000-meter track race with her time of 15:34.47, eclipsing Katelyn Tuohy’s indoor mark of 15:37.12 from the 2018 Virginia Showcase.
“It’s crazy to say that I hold two national records now,” Hutchins said. “This was actually my first 5K on the track, so I really didn’t know how to approach it, strategy-wise.”
Tuohy’s record was also the American Youth (under-18) mark.
Hutchins also broke the American Junior (under-20) outdoor record of 15:36.95, set by Notre Dame’s Molly Huddle in 2003, and the national high school outdoor mark, previously held by Mary Cain (15:45.46, 2013).
“That’s crazy that I hold an American record, too, and I think it just adds another layer to the race,” Hutchins said. “I’ve always admired Molly Huddle and what she’s done and continues to do great things for our sport.”
Running against several professional athletes, Hutchins’ time was just over 14 seconds off the U.S. Olympic Trials standard. She added the track record to the national high school mark for a 5K cross country race (15:58.42) from two weeks ago in Alabama.
HOW THE RACE WENTHutchins’ first mile was 4:56.4, just under the target pace of 5:00/mile needed to break the record.
“We did come through a little fast, but it was nice to have someone there at least for the first half,” she said. “Once I got by myself, it became tougher and I just tried to maintain a good pace.”
Her second mile was about 5:03, coming through 2 miles in around 9:59 and still ahead of pace.
”It really helped having my family and some other people that I knew there cheering me on in those last laps,” she said. “When I came through with 800 to go and saw that I was in range, it really gave me a spark of hope.”
Hutchins closed her final half mile in 2:25, going her final lap in 70.63 seconds and her final 200 meters in 34.2.
“When I came through into the final 200, I knew I had it because I felt good and I had a little bit more left,” she said.
EXTRA MOTIVATIONHutchins had not only her family there, but also a friend she met in her last race.
Bentley Grace, a wheelchair athlete who qualified for the Boston Marathon, met Hutchins in Alabama at the RunningLane meet and instantly became a fan. Grace and her family traveled from their home in Georgia over three hours to Columbia to watch Hutchins race.
“That was really awesome to see Bentley here and it definitely gave me some extra motivation,” she said.