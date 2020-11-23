JONESBOROUGH — North Greene boys basketball coach Sam Tarlton enjoyed a happy homecoming at the Hardee’s Classic on Monday night.
It came at the expense of Sullivan South.
The former David Crockett standout saw his Huskies capture a 67-53 win over the Rebels at his old high school gym. Tarlton awaits the result of Tuesday’s game between Crockett and Tri-Cities Christian to see if his Huskies (5-0) are matched up against his alma mater.
“I told the boys that I went here and it means a lot to me to come here and play well,” Tarlton said. “It’s good for us to come here and play with the bigger teams, the good teams. We want to compete in our league at the end of the year so this is good for us.”
Post players Kendal Loftis and Chriss Schultz each had 23 points to lead North Greene.
The game got away from South in the third quarter when leading scorer Cooper Johnson was on the bench with foul trouble. The Rebels (2-1) managed only five points in the period.
“In the first half, we played hard to stay in the game,” South coach Mark Pendleton said. “The run they made at the end of the second quarter and carried on to the third quarter, from that point on…. We’ve got to do a better job where we box them out. Give their team credit: They went after and we let them have what they wanted.”
Johnson paced South with 17 points. Jackson Dean added 11 and Will Harris eight. Nick Ellege was unavailable Monday.
The Rebels, who made the Hardee’s final a year ago, dropped into Friday’s consolation bracket.
“The first half, we weren’t guarding like we do, getting in the gap and helping, rebounding and pushing it,” Tarlton said. “They came out and did better the second half. We will take a win any day.”
GIRLS ACTION
Emma Gouge scored 19 points, including the 1,000th of her career, to lead David Crockett to a 61-37 win over Sullivan South on Monday.
Alyssa Suits totaled 11 points for Crockett and Emily Trivette netted nine, all on 3-pointers.
Chloe Nelson paced the Lady Rebels with 11 points. Crockett concentrated its defensive efforts on slowing Allie Jordan, holding her to six points.
Third-quarter woes also struck the Lady Rebels, who scored just two points in the frame.
“They put on the pressure and we didn’t handle it very well,” South coach Terry Hutson said. “They were physical and we didn’t like to be pushed around. We can’t do a lot but come in tomorrow at practice and get ready for West Greene.”
Tori Ryan scored 16 points and Riley Fritts had 15 in Tennessee High’s 52-34 win over West Greene. Taylor Lawson scored 16 points to lead the Lady Buffs.
Elizabethton dominated against Crockett’s junior varsity team, which served as a last-minute replacement. The Lady Cyclones won 57-17, getting 15 points from Renna Lane, 14 from Lina Lyon and 11 from Morgan Headrick. Kadence Fannon was tops for Crockett with six.