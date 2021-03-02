BAILEYTON — The era of Sullivan North basketball concluded Tuesday night in a 78-57 loss at North Greene in the Region 1-A boys semifinals.
Kendal Loftis powered through with 24 points in leading the Huskies into the championship game where they will face Hampton in a rematch of the District 1-A final. Chriss Schultz barely missed a triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine rebounds for North Greene.
North trailed by only six points, 34-28, at halftime before the Huskies’ inside combination took over.
Isaiah Pruitt led a balanced Sullivan North attack with 16 points and Bryson Vance finished with 14. Jacob Cross contributed 12 points and C.J. Mardis chipped in with 10.
“It was a good year. We won 16 games and finished third in the district,” North coach Travis Cain said. “We upset Hancock County in the region (quarterfinal), so it was good to play those extra games.
"The kids were a great group to coach. They put in a lot of time, played hard and worked hard at it.”
Cain was proud of the Golden Raiders’ senior group of Pruitt, Mardis, Cross and Bryant Herron, who’ve been through many ups and downs in recent years.
“They’ve all started games off and on since their sophomore year,” Cain said. “Their first year, we made a run to the substate. The second year, we won seven games and took our lumps with them. Last year, we won 16 games and we won 16 games again this year. We had two pretty good seasons back to back.”
The Huskies, who also secured a spot in Monday’s sectional round, will face Hampton a fourth time this season after tying with the Bulldogs for the Watauga Valley Conference regular-season championship.
Cosby 55, Hampton 54
COSBY — Conor Burleson’s 3-point try bounced off the iron and the Eagles escaped with the Region 1-A semifinal victory.
Hampton (21-11) got the last shot after the Eagles missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity. Coach Ned Smith’s team called time out with 2.5 seconds to go to set up a final play.
Inbounding from the right side on Cosby’s end of the floor, Morgan Lyons found Burleson a few feet behind the right-wing arc. The junior quickly turned and fired, but the shot sailed a little long.
Parker Henry put the ball in the bucket on a follow-up, but the horn sounded before he managed to get it out of his hands.
Trey Johnson scored 22 points — 14 in the first half — for the Eagles (14-12), who will visit North Greene in Thursday night’s final . Hayden Green added 12 and Corey Askew eight.
Burleson was high man for Hampton, piling up 20 points. Lyons accounted for 14.
Greeneville 61, Elizabethton 36
GREENEVILLE — The Greene Devils took advantage of the Cyclones’ slow start at Hal Henard Gymnasium to advance to the Region 1-AA championship game.
Elizabethton (18-8) shot just 4-for-15 from the field and committed 10 turnovers in the first half, which ended with Greeneville out front by 24 points.
Jakobi Gillespie, a Class AA Mr. Basketball finalist, and Reid Satterfield scored 17 points apiece for the Greene Devils (25-5), who will visit Sullivan East on Thursday night in the title game.
Both regional finalists earned sectional berths.
Jefferson County 60, Science Hill 52
DANDRIDGE — Point guard Kawika Makua scored 22 points and the Patriots took advantage of a cold shooting night by the Hilltoppers in the Region 1-AAA semifinal.
Science Hill made just 2 of 15 attempts from 3-point range.
Keynan Cutlip led the Hilltoppers with 19 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists. Despite playing only 16 minutes because of foul trouble, Amare Redd had 11 points and seven rebounds. Laithen Shingledecker also scored 11 points, and Michaeus Rowe grabbed six boards.
Jacob Thompson hit a pair of crucial 3-point shots in the third quarter as part of a 17-point effort for Jefferson County.