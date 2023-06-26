KINGSPORT — When the curtain falls on this Appalachian League season, Kingsport Axmen baseball fans will have something exciting on the horizon.
Hunter Wright Stadium will be getting a makeover in the form of an artificial turf field for both the infield and outfield.
“It’s obvious that the field just doesn’t hold up to weather as well as a turf field will,” Boyd Sports President Chris Allen said in a phone interview. “There’s so much activity on that field and so much activity planned in the future that it will be easier to maintain and have a consistent playing surface.”
The project will cost $1,391,944.40 and will be funded by Boyd Sports and the city of Kingsport. Boyd Sports will pay the complete costs up front with the city repaying 50% back to Boyd Sports over a five-year period, starting in the 2025 fiscal year.
“I believe the city was 100% on board with it and they voted 7-0 to move forward with the project,” Allen said.
Hunter Wright Stadium — built in 1995 and named for a multi-term and popular former mayor — is one of the most popular multi-use stadiums in the city and has hosted a variety of events over the years.
The turf field also will be able to accommodate both soccer and lacrosse as well as other sports.
“We’re going to have both the infield and outfield turfed,” Allen said. “It’s going to really enhance the playing experience there. We’re going to have the ability to play soccer on that field.
“We’re open to a lot of different activities. At the end of the day, one of the deciding factors that the city came to was being able to accommodate all of these activities.”
Boyd Sports also owns the Johnson City Doughboys, Greeneville Flyboys and Elizabethton River Riders of the Appalachian League and the Tennessee Smokies, which is the Double A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
With the installation of the turf field, the number of labor hours saved will be astronomical as opposed to a natural grass surface. Normally, a turf field will last 7-10 years.
Baseline, Inc. of Knoxville will do the installation and everything should be completed prior to the spring of 2024.
“We’re going to get started right after the season ends and we’ve been working on it a lot up to this point, and we’re just ready to hit the ground running,” Allen said. “Hopefully it will take only about two or 2 1/2 months, depending on weather.”
This is the latest upgrade for Hunter Wright Stadium that also had a group sales area installed down the third-base line prior to this season.
“We just spent about $180,000 improving that area,” Allen said. “We’re excited about (the turf) and it’s something that we’ve been wanting to do for a while. We hope to continue to improve the facilities for all of our Appalachian League teams.”