It seems like Elizabethton’s attention span has no place else to go but fully focused on Daniel Boone.
The Cyclones are likely tired of thinking about last week’s humbling loss to Greeneville, and the Trailblazers gave them all they could handle in last year’s 23-21 decision.
“I don’t think Friday can get here fast enough,” said Cyclones coach Shawn Witten. “We want to get back out there and get this loss behind us. We were disappointed, angry and upset that we didn’t play as well as we needed to play in a game like that.
“There’s no better way to move on than to get a big win against Boone. You just flip on the film from last year and you get our kids’ attention. And Boone always plays us well.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton.
The Cyclones, two-time defending Class 4A state champions, are 1-1 on the season. The Class 5A Trailblazers are also 1-1, coming off a road loss to Class 3A state power Loudon.
Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said last year’s game, where the Trailblazers had a last-minute field-goal attempt blocked isn’t a factor for 2021.
“It’s a new year, so last year plays nothing into this meeting because it’s two different teams,” Jenkins said. “They are coming off a tough loss and we know we will get their best effort this week.”
Elizabethton leads the all-time series by a dominant margin of 33-2. Boone’s wins came in 2012 and 2005.
After already missing a game because of COVID, Jenkins said being on the field is a bonus.
“Our players are excited just to be able to play another game,” he said. “We have to play with great effort, execution, and toughness.”
THE MATCHUP
In this rivalry, the trenches seem to be the highlight.
“Both teams really try to dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides,” Jenkins said. “Whichever team accomplishes this goal will have the advantage.”
And Boone needs to avoid quick strikes by the Cyclones.
“We have to take away the big play,” Jenkins said. “They have so many weapons, but it all starts with No. 10 (quarterback Bryson Rollins). He makes all the crucial plays, and he can hurt you with his arm and legs. We have to keep him bottled up and not let him extend plays.”
When Boone has the ball, maintaining consistent progress is important.
“You don’t want to be behind the chains against this group,” Jenkins said. “We just need to execute and play physical at a high level.”
Boone will have a different look this year, Witten said.
“They graduated 21 seniors and have a lot of new guys on offense,” Witten said. “But they are always solid in every phase of the game. They are always well coached. Just like us, this is a big game on their schedule. We realized last year we have to be ready.”
Witten said he would like to see more players making key contributions.
“We’ve got to get more people involved in the offense,” he said. “We have to find other receivers to step up.”
KARNS (2-1) at TENNESSEE HIGH (0-1)
The Vikings just need to play someone, and a non-region opponent fits the bill.
After opening the season with a 35-13 loss to Dobyns-Bennett, the Vikings will end a 20-day idle stretch when they meet the Beavers for the first time in school history.
SULLIVAN EAST (1-2) at JOHNSON COUNTY (0-1)
The Patriots found the winning groove last week and this is an important chance to build on the momentum.
However, this rivalry has been back and forth and the teams have evenly split the last 10 meetings.
Johnson County is trying to get on the field for the second time in a season that will soon be four weeks old. They opened last week with a 36-point loss to Chuckey-Doak.
HAPPY VALLEY (0-2) at UNICOI COUNTY (3-0)
This is an important game for the Blue Devils despite the teams’ records and the fact it is a non-region game.
First, Unicoi can’t take the Warriors lightly because this rivalry is almost dead even with Happy Valley holding a 22-21 all-time edge. Second, with Region 1-3A play beginning next week, the Blue Devils need to make sure their impressive momentum stays intact.
Unicoi quarterback Bryson Peterson is 14 of 20 passing on the season for 202 yards and a pair of scores.
HAMPTON (2-0) at CLOUDLAND (3-0)
The Bulldogs have flat-out owned this rivalry, winning 17 of the last 19 meetings, but this year’s battle is a matchup of state-ranked teams.
Hampton is No. 3 in Class 2A while Cloudland stands at No. 6 in Class 1A.
Quarterback Conor Jones is coming off a five-touchdown performance for Hampton last week while Cloudland running back Seth Birchfield had a three-score performance in the Highlanders’ most recent game.
TWIN SPRINGS, VA. (1-1) at UNAKA (1-1)
It’s a short interstate rivalry as the teams split a pair of very close games in 2003-04.
Both teams are coming off lopsided losses with the Rangers’ falling 54-22 to Cloudland and the Titans getting beaten 41-16 by Holston.