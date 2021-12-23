KINGSPORT — It was a quarter like Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball coach Chris Poore had never seen before.
After a sluggish first quarter, Poore’s Indians produced 44 points in the second period to build a sizable halftime lead on the way to a 104-46 victory over Gate City on Thursday in a matchup between neighboring schools.
Dobyns-Bennett (11-3) held the narrowest of leads after the first quarter, 13-12 over the Blue Devils (2-4), so the Indians changed things up in the second.
“I wasn’t really pleased with the pace of play in the first quarter,” Poore said. “We wanted to make sure we pushed the ball a little bit harder and get out. I was really pleased with our guys getting the ball off the rim quick and then find guys.
“I thought we did a really good job of running the floor, spreading the defense out. And obviously when you make shots good things happen.”
A lot of good things happened in the second quarter for the Tribe.
D-B outscored the Blue Devils 20-2 in the first 3:19 of the period to build a 33-14 lead. By halftime it was 57-27.
Poore, who has coached the D-B program for the past five years and has 10 years of coaching experience, said Thursday was the first time he has witnessed a high school team score 44 points in one quarter.
D-B’s pressuring defense forced eight Gate City turnovers in the quarter, leading transition buckets.
The Indians also sank six of their 17 3-pointers in the frame. Four of those treys came from Jonavan Gillespie, who led the Tribe with 21 points — all from long range.
Eight D-B players made at least one 3-pointer, and Gillespie was one of six to finish in double-figure scoring for the Tribe.
Jack Browder had 16 points to go with six rebounds, Brady Stump scored 14 points, Carter Metz and Malachi Hale added 12 each and Gregory Allen chipped in 10 for the Indians.
Ryan Jessee led Gate City scorers with 11 points.
LADY INDIANS WIN IN OT
In the girls’ game, D-B outscored Gate City 6-2 in overtime to come away with a 43-39 victory.
The low-scoring win came after the first quarter of the contest ended with the Lady Indians (6-7) up just 4-0.
Both offenses eventually found their shooting touch and the game stayed tight throughout.
Dobyns-Bennett led 33-25 with 7:45 left in the final quarter, but Gate City (2-4) reeled off eight straight points to tie it at 33 with 5:40 left in regulation.
The game was tied twice more in the fourth, including when Makayla Bays hit a basket from underneath with 53 seconds left on the clock.
Neither team could score again, and the contest went to OT.
After a scoreless 2½-minute stretch, D-B took the lead on a Peyton Moore 3-pointer, and Gate City couldn’t answer.
Hannah Frye led D-B with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Gate City got 16 points from Lexi Ervin.