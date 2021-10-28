JONESVILLE — Lee High took a little while to get going, but put up a 35-spot in the third quarter to make it a blowout against John Battle.
Grayson Huff carried 21 times for 255 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-0 decision in high school football Thursday night at Lee’s field.
Lee (4-5 overall) improved to 1-4 in the Mountain 7 District and kept its slim playoff hopes alive.
Huff scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns as Lee took a 13-0 advantage into the locker room. He scored again in the third quarter to make it 20-0. Jace Perkins had a pair of touchdown runs in the quarter while Junior Lovell and Chandler Mullins also scored.
Perkins finished with 79 yards on six carries. Connor Roop led the defensive effort with nine tackles, three for loss. Dustin Regan and Brayden Hammonds each had interceptions.
Battle (0-8) fell to 0-5 in league play.
VOLLEYBALL
Rye Cove 3, J.I. Burton 0
CLINCHPORT — The Lady Eagles kept their season alive with a straight-sets sweep in the Cumberland District consolation match.
Rye Cove won by scores of 26-24, 25-18, and 25-22. The Eagles will be the No. 3 seed in next week’s Region 1D tournament. It was a season-ending loss for Burton.
For Rye Cove, Makayla Harless (11 kills, one block), Madeline Love (nine kills, one ace) and Laken Sharpe (six kills, 16 digs, two aces) were among the standouts. Also, Eva Roach (29 assists, 10 digs, two aces, 14 service points), Abby Lewis: 22 digs, one ace) and Rileigh Parsons (five kills, one block) made key contributions.
Virginia High 3, Richlands 0
It was a sweep for the Lady Bearcats with scores of 25-13, 25-23, 25-14 in the Southwest District semifinals.
Caleigh Hampton (32 assists, seven digs, two kills), Aidan James (23 digs) and Dianna Spence (six digs, 13 kills, two blocks) were among the standout performances. Adie Ratcliffe added four digs and 15 kills.