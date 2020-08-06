COEBURN — Steve Hubbard won 450 games, two state championships, a state runner-up trophy and was named Lonesome Pine District coach of the year nine times during his 34-year career as baseball coach of the Coeburn Blue Knights.
Hubbard also won some LPD and regional trophies along the way, but don’t give the VHSL Hall of Fame coach any credit. He’s likely not to take it.
“There were a few regional championships and a few district wins and a couple of state and a state runner-up,” Hubbard said. “But I didn’t win anything. The kids who played for me were the ones who won everything. I was just fortunate enough to be there at the time.
“I had a super bunch of kids that played their hearts out every single year,” Hubbard said. “They did what they could do well. We always tried to focus on what they couldn’t do well and try to make them better at that,” he said.
Hubbard starting teaching and coaching at Coeburn in 1966. Four years later, he took over the Blue Knight baseball program.
THE FIRST STATE TROPHY
Hubbard has plenty of memories of each of his teams, with a few extra memories of a few.
Two of his teams made the run to the VHSL state championship, the first in 1975.
A squad comprised of players like Greg Ringley, Gary Pate, Jeff Adkins, Marty Large and brothers Larry Lawson and Mike Lawson among others worked their way to the state championship, but it was not an easy chore.
“It was tough,” Hubbard said. “The Lonesome Pine District prepared you for state competition. The LPD was tough in football, but it was also a very tough, tough district in baseball. You had to be ready to play.”
Hubbard remembered that J.J. Kelly and J.I. Burton provided the toughest competition for his team in 1975. But he said Clintwood, Powell Valley, Appalachia and Pound also had good squads.
“There were no easy wins,” he said. “We were just lucky to escape with some of those wins.”
After running the gauntlet of the LPD, Hubbard’s Blue Knights defeated Lebanon and Castlewood on the way to winning the Region D championship.
Then came the state semifinal contest with Stuarts Draft.
“We should not have been on the same field with them,” Hubbard said with a matter-of-fact tone. “(Assistant coach) Larry Harris and I went to Staunton to scout them in their regional championship game. It scared us to death. They were good. Very good.”
Hubbard said he and Harris figured out two things about Stuarts Draft.
“They couldn’t hit a curve ball, and they hit everything up the middle,” Hubbard said.
Coeburn got some lucky bounces early in the contest, the coach remembered.
“We put the ball in play, and they couldn’t handle it,” he said. “They had made something like seven errors the entire year, and when we played them, they made four or five errors in the first couple of innings.”
Coeburn hung on to beat Stuarts Draft 5-4 in the game before taking a 5-2 win over Goochland in the state title contest.
Ringley, a catcher, and Adkins, a second baseman for the Blue Knights, hit home runs in the game to provide the offensive punch.
“Coach Hubbard was more than a coach. He was a father figure, and we were his kids,” Adkins, a longtime basketball coach at Coeburn and now the John Battle girls basketball coach, said. “He still is a father figure for many of us. If we have a problem or just need to talk to someone, we know we can call him and he’ll be there for us.
“He was a great coach and is an even greater person. He and Coach Harris were just amazing people to play for.”
SMALL-BALL WINS
Different Ringleys and Pates were on the roster when Hubbard’s squad won its second state title four years later.
This time around, Hank Ringley and David Pate, younger brothers to Greg Ringley and Gary Pate, helped Coeburn to its second state title.
Others like Jeff Collins and Geno Gibson played roles in helping the team to the state title.
“They were some gritty kids,” Hubbard said of the ’79 squad. “Anyone in the district could have won it.”
Again, the semifinal game was a close one.
Coeburn won several games by using a “small-ball offensive attack.”
“We bunted and we sacrificed a lot,” Hubbard said. “That was the thing about this team. They did whatever it took and whatever we asked them to do to win a game.”
The state semifinal game against James River went extra innings. With the game tied and two outs in the bottom of the eighth and a runner on third, Jeff Collins squared to bunt a two-strike pitch. The James River pitcher charged the plate and Collins’ bunt went over the pitcher’s head as the game-winning run scored.
Coeburn went on to win the state championship with a 12-7 victory over Goochland.
CLOSE TO HOME
Coeburn’s run to a state semifinal finish in 1995 also included a tough semifinal win for the Blue Knights.
Before losing 3-2 in the state championship game to Brentsville District, Coeburn took a state semifinal win over LPD foe Powell Valley.
It was the fifth meeting of the year between the district powers. It was the only time in the five meetings that Coeburn won.
“They beat us twice in the regular season and once in the district tournament (championship) and once in the region (championship). And then we were able to find a way to win in the state semifinals.”
Hubbard ranks eighth in the VHSL record book for wins. But he still takes no credit for his success.
It’s all about his kids.
“The camaraderie of the kids and coaches, that’s what it’s all about. That’s what I miss the most,” he said. “I’ve been associated with 34 groups of great players and coaches, and that’s what matters the most.”