BLOUNTVILLE — When the Wolves come out to play, enthusiasm abounds.

In the inaugural homecoming game on the Ridge, the West Ridge football team thumped non-region foe Tennessee High 35-7 on Thursday night behind an impressive rushing attack and a swarming defense.

“It’s Thursday night and we still got all of these people here,” said West Ridge coach Justin Hilton after his team’s fifth straight win. “Our fan support is second to none around here and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

Seniors Austin Riner and Eli Topping accounted for all of the touchdowns by the Wolves (7-2). Riner toted the ball 10 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns and Topping’s five carries netted 63 yards and three scores.

All of Topping’s scores came in the so-called “Rhino” package.

“We put that in this week and we’ve got some big guys in there blocking for us,” he said. “Fletcher Gibson was the lead blocker and if I just followed him, everything was going to be all right.”

The Wolves had 298 yards on the ground on 45 carries. Riner — filling in at quarterback for the injured Ethan Bergeron — threw the ball only seven times, completing three, for 17 yards and an interception.

The Wolves tallied 18 first downs and punted just twice.

“This is a historic win and puts ourselves in a good spot for the playoffs,” Topping said. “We have a big game next week where we have to get a win.”

SUPERB DEFENSE

West Ridge’s defense came in riding a shutout of Morristown East last week and continued the hot streak by shutting out the Vikings in the first half.

Tennessee High (2-7) managed only three first downs and 58 yards of offense over the first two quarters. The Vikings didn’t pick up a first down until 9:52 remained in the second quarter.

“Our staff and our guys have bought into it and they do an excellent job of preparation,” Hilton said. “We fly to the ball and that’s something we want people to know us by.”

The Vikings finished with 209 yards of offense. Josh Sizemore scored for Tennessee High, a 24-yard run that came with 1:14 left in the contest.

Tennessee High quarterback Steven Johnson was 8-of-16 passing for 48 yards. He was sacked three times.

West Ridge kicker Eli Iacino hurt Tennessee High with field position, too. Five of Iacino’s six kickoffs went for touchbacks and both of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

“Eli Iacino is definitely a weapon from kickoffs to punts,” Hilton said. “Man, am I glad he’s with us, though, and he goes unnoticed sometimes.”

EXPLOSIVE OFFENSE

West Ridge’s offense was humming in the first half.

Riner racked up two early scores, including the program’s longest play from scrimmage. He scampered 72 yards on a scramble with 6:14 left in the second quarter.

Topping’s scores came from 11, 11 and 15 yards out.

“When Eli’s number is called, he’s going to get what’s needed,” Hilton said.

UP NEXT

A massive game awaits next Friday in terms of the Wolves’ playoff seeding.

West Ridge hosts short-handed Jefferson County. If the Wolves were to win and Science Hill were to defeat Dobyns-Bennett, the Wolves would clinch the second seed in Region 1-6A.

That would also mean a home playoff game in their inaugural season.

“Next week, it’s on again and it’s a pretty big game,” Hilton said.