You can look at it two different ways — you really missed the boat on that one or three out of four ain’t bad.
In January, I attempted to answer a series of questions about the 2020 NASCAR season starting with the final four drivers at Phoenix.
Three of the four predicted finalists — Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott — head into the race as championship contenders. However, I whiffed on the fourth, picking 2019 series champion Kyle Busch and ultimately naming him a slight favorite over Hamlin for the championship.
Obviously, it was a season during which Busch struggled, not winning a race until last week at Texas.
Brad Keselowski, the 2012 champion, got the final playoff spot on points after Martinsville. He won in May at Bristol when Hamlin, Elliott and Logano took each other out of contention with late incidents. Could there be a repeat at the championship race in Phoenix?
While it turned out to be correct to leave Kevin Harvick out of the championship mix, he shattered my expectations with his series-best nine wins.
The second prediction was about the Bristol race crowds. Based on the uptick in NASCAR ratings at the end of the 2019 season, I felt the Food City 500 would draw a larger crowd than the estimated 35,000 in 2019.
That one was obviously way off target with the COVID-19 pandemic changing everything.
At the time of the Jan. 24 article, I wondered how the Tennessee versus Furman college football game might affect the crowd for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. Interest in Tennessee football would be through the roof if the Vols upset highly ranked Oklahoma the previous Saturday.
It was wrong on so many levels with the complete overhaul of the college football season and the Vols playing an SEC-only schedule. That doesn’t take into account the disappointing early season for both the Vols and Sooners.
Onto the third question, the pick of Cole Custer for NASCAR rookie of the year was right on target. It’s no surprise with Custer, driving the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 Ford, putting him in the best situation of any of the rookie contenders.
He is the only one of the group to win a race this season and thus the only one to make the NASCAR playoffs.
Christopher Bell was picked to have a good shot at winning a race, and he came close with a fast car at Texas. Tyler Reddick delivered on the prediction of taking the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to higher performance than the previous season.
William Byron also delivered in being picked to have a breakout season with his first win. That wasn’t exactly going out on a limb with Byron winning five poles the previous season and with legendary crew chief Chad Knaus atop his pit box.
Jimmie Johnson failed to deliver during his final year in the No. 48 Chevrolet. His winless streak is now 130 races going back to June 2017 at Dover.
My pick was for Johnson to win two or three races and make the playoffs. He wasn’t close to accomplishing either. Now with his full-time NASCAR career coming to an end, Johnson is going to race a limited schedule in IndyCar for car owner Chip Ganassi in 2021.
Even though he’s a seven-time Cup Series champion, it’s hard to see Johnson having much success. First, he’s racing on street courses, and Johnson hasn’t been a top-notch road racer in NASCAR.
He has just one win on a road course and add to that his lack of experience in the open-wheel machines, and it’s hard to see more than limited success.
Who knows? The prediction for Johnson to win two or three races was wrong, so for his sake, maybe this will be wrong as well.
VOLUNTEER RACES ADDED
With a favorable weather forecast for the weekend, Volunteer Speedway has scheduled the Coca-Cola Fall Brawl for Saturday afternoon.
Coca-Cola merchandise will be given away, while the first 50 fans will receive free Coca-Cola from the concession stand.
Grandstands open at 11 a.m. with hot laps and qualifying to start at 1:30 p.m., followed by racing.
Racing is scheduled for the following classes: Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Modified Street, Classic, Street Stock, Front Wheel Drive and Mini Late Model.
MINIWAY WINNERS
Kingsport Speedway hosted the Pumpkin Patch Classic on Saturday with Johnathan Goodpasture holding off Austin Brooks to win the featured Senior Champ Clone feature.
Tony Sansom, Bobby Bohanon and Trey Thompson rounded out the top five. Among the other finishers were Kingsport Speedway veterans Jason Francis (seventh) and Derek Lane (11th).
David Wright and Todd Ricker won features for the 365 Clone classes. Other winners included: Andy Jones in 425 Predator, Everett Larson in Junior Sportsman Predator and Tim Robinson in RWYB (Run What You Brung).